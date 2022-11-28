McLean Announces 2022-23 Athletics Schedule





BOONE, NC – App State head athletic coach men’s and women’s Damion McLean announced its schedule for 2022-23 on Monday. The Mountaineers host two indoor meetings at the Holmes Convocation Center. App State celebrates the opening of the new athletic facility at Appalachian 105 at an outdoor game in April. App State kicks off the indoor season on December 2 and 3 as hosts of the John Weaver Invitational. The Mountaineers then travel to Winston-Salem, NC for the JDLMondo College Invite on January 14, before returning to Boone to host the App Split Open on January 20. To close out the month of January, the Black and Gold head to Lexington, Virginia for VMI’s Winter Classic (January 27-28). On February 3 and 4, the Mountaineers will split between the JDL Camel City Invite in Winston-Salem, NC and the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Meet in Blacksburg, Virginia. Invitation (February 10-11) before participating in the Sun Belt Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala. on February 20-21. The Mountaineers will also set their sights on the USATF Indoor Championships on February 24-25 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The NCAA Indoor Championships are scheduled for March 10-11 in Albuquerque, NM. The men’s and women’s teams begin outdoor action March 24-25 when they split between the Adidas Winthrop Invitational in Rock Hill, SC and the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, NC. The team will split again on March 29 – April 1 for the Texas Relays in Austin, Tex. and Bill Carson Invitational in Greenville, NC The Mountaineers make a short trip to Durham, NC for the Duke Invitational (April 7-8), followed by a trip to Hickory, NC for the Lenoir-Rhyne Invitational (April 14-15), before heading to Atlanta, Georgia for the Georgia Tech Invitational (April 21-22). The Mountaineers’ outdoor slate will be highlighted by the ribbon-cutting ceremony and first meet at the new track facility at Appalachian 105, while the Black and Gold will host the App State Open on April 28-29. From May 11-13, the Black and Gold will compete at the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The NCAA East Regional is held in Jacksonville, Fla. from May 24-27, followed by the NCAA Championships on June 7-10 in Austin, Tex. The USATF Elite and U20 Championships are scheduled for June 22-25, venue to be announced.

