Softball Reveals 2023 Game Schedule – UCLA





THE ANGELS The UCLA softball team announced its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Monday. There are currently 56 games scheduled, including 24 home games at Easton Stadium. The Bruins open the season on Thursday, February 9 against Cal State Fullerton at Easton Stadium at 7 p.m. (PT) to kick off the annual Stacy Winsberg Memorial Tournament. Initial pitch times for Pac-12 games and broadcast selections will be announced at a later date. Ticket links will be shared across UCLA softball social media channels as they become available. The Bruins’ home schedule features four series featuring Pac-12 foes last season in the NCAA Tournament in Washington (March 17-19), Stanford (March 31-April 2), Oregon State (April 6-8) and Arizona State (April 21-23). UCLA will be on track to take on rival and 2022 Women’s College World Series participant Arizona at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium (April 14-16). Other Pac-12 road series include California to open the conference schedule (March 10-12), Oregon (March 25-27), and Utah (April 28-30). The Bruins will return to Tucson, Ariz. for the inaugural Pac-12 Softball Tournament scheduled for May 10-13. In the final two games of the regular season, UCLA will host a pair of non-conference foes led by former Bruins who competed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Loyola Marymount and San Diego State (May 5). Also in non-conference play, UCLA will host its first-ever scheduled game against an HBCU when Howard comes to Easton Stadium on March 7. The last and only time a UCLA took on an HBCU at Easton Stadium was against Mississippi Valley State in the 2004 Los Angeles Regional. The Bruins boast a strong preseason competition, highlighted by seven opponents regularly ranking in the NFCA top 10 last season, including two WCWS wins in Northwestern and Oklahoma. UCLA will face Alabama, Florida State and Virginia Tech in their return to the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla. (February 16-19). The Bruins will also participate in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic the following weekend at Big League Dreams Sports Park in Cathedral City, California, taking on Florida, Kentucky, Northwestern and the two-time defending NCAA champion Sooners (Feb. 23). 26). The UCLA-Oklahoma game will take place at 9:30 a.m. (PT). Tickets for the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational go on sale December 12 clutch. Fans looking for tickets to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic can purchase them here clutch. Visit uclabruins.com/tickets for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uclabruins.com/news/2022/11/28/softball-reveals-2023-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos