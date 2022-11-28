USF’s Carla Brito AAC FOW with tabs; Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu named to Honor Roll





TAMPA (November 28, 2022) The Highlights of University of South Florida Women’s Basketball Carla Brito and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu were recognized by the American Athletic Conference, the league announced Monday. Brito earned her third consecutive Freshman of the Week Award, while Fankam Mendjiadeu was named to the weekly honor roll. The tandem helped South Florida to a 2-2 record last week with wins over New Hampshire at home, 75-57, and Georgia Tech in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase, 63-50. Brito averaged 11.5 points per game in the four appearances, along with 5.8 rebounds per game. The freshman wing from Spain shot 39.5 percent (17-for-43) from the field and 91.7 percent (11-for-12) from the free throw line. Brito started the week with a career-high 26 points against New Hampshire, while also grabbing 10 rebounds for her second career double-double. She also had 12 points against No. 22/23 Michigan in the Gulf Coast Showcase (GCS) semifinal. Fankam Mendjiadeu averaged 14.0 points per game and 15.3 rebounds per appearance, while recording double-doubles in three of four games. The senior center from Cameroon had 19 points and 21 rebounds against Georgia Tech in a 63-50 first-round victory at the Gulf Coast Showcase and followed that up with 11 rebounds against the Wolverines in the GCS semifinals. She finished the three-day event with 14 points and 17 boards in the third place game against No. 23 Villanova. For her efforts, she was named to the Gulf Coast Showcase All-Tournament Team and set the tournament record with 49 in the three games. She also dragged her 800 downe career rebound (a combination of Memphis and South Florida) against Villanova. South Florida continues its five-game road streak as it travels to Austin, Texas, to face the Texas Longhorns at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+/Longhorn Network) on Friday. All home games and conference games that are not nationally televised are broadcast on ESPN+. Subscriptions to the ESPN+ app cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year and can be combined with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services. A step-by-step guide to subscribing to ESPN+ can be found here. For questions or to purchase season tickets, visit USFBullsTix.com or call 1-800-GoBulls. About USF Women’s Basketball

Follow the Bulls on social media to keep up with the latest USF women’s basketball news (Twitter | Facebook | Instagram). South Florida recorded its 10e 20-win season during the 2021–2022 season while playing in his sixth American Athletic Conference championship game in his nine years in the conference. The Bulls reached their highest national ranking of the season when it checked in at No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll dated November 30, advancing to their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the past nine years. USF has played 17 postseason tournaments and had eight NCAA Tournament berths as a head coach Jose Fernandez ‘s 22 seasons. Fernandez, the all-time winningest coach in program history, has led USF to 10 20-win seasons, two WNIT last four appearances, the 2009 WNIT Championship, and has won over 400 career games. Fernandez was named a finalist for the WBCA and a semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Awards. He was also named the 2021 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year at the end of the 2020–21 campaign. In 2021-2022, the Bulls had three players recognized by The American for impressive seasons, including Elena Tsineke (All-Conference First Team), Bethy Mununga (All-Conference Second Team) and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (All-conference second team). In addition, Tsineke and Mununga were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team. #GoBulls

