Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin win Big Ten Weekly Volleyball Awards





Player of the week

Taylor Landfair, Minnesota

RS-Sun. O.H. Plainfield, Ill. Plainfield Major: Graphic Design Averaging 6.36 points, 5.71 kills, 2.14 digs and 1.29 blocks per set last week to help No. 9 Minnesota finish the regular season with wins over No. 8 Ohio State and No. 8 Ohio State. 5 Nebraska

Recorded 25 kills, nine digs, four blocks and hit .350 in Ohio State’s Nov. 25 win

Added 15 kills, six digs, and five blocks the next night in Nebraska, as the Golden Gophers swept the Huskers in Lincoln for the first time since 1980

Selected as an Academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2021

Captures her fourth career Player of the Week award all season

Final Minnesota Player of the Week: Taylor Landfair (November 7, 2022) Defense Player AND Fellow Freshman of the Week

Gulce Guctekin, Wisconsin

Fri. L Istanbul, Turkey Kadikoy Private Atacan Major: Pre-Business Recorded 5.38 digs per set and received a .949 percentage on serve as No. 3 Wisconsin clinched its fourth straight Big Ten Conference title last weekend with four sets of road victories over No. 5 Nebraska and No. 8 Ohio State

Posted a career-high 28 digs in Ohio State’s November 26 victory

Contributed 15 digs and was perfect in 25 service reception occasions in Nebraska’s November 25 victory that secured the conference championship

Picks up her second career Defensive Player of the Week award

Final Wisconsin Defensive Player of the Week: Gülce Güçtekin (October 10, 2022)

Earns her third career Freshman of the Week award

Last Wisconsin Freshman of the Week: Gülce Güçtekin (October 10, 2022) Setter of the week

Melani Shaffmaster, Minnesota

Jr. New Castle, Ind. New Castle Majors: Accounting and Finance Dispensed 12.43 assists per set while adding 0.71 blocks and 0.57 kills per set in pacing No. 9 Minnesota to win over No. 8 Ohio State and No. 5 Nebraska last weekend

Counted her conference-1 leading 14th double-double of the season on November 25 at Ohio State, finishing with a season-high 53 assists and 16 digs, plus four blocks and two service aces

Narrowly missed another double-double on November 26 in Nebraska, finishing with 34 assists and nine digs in the three-set win

Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020, 2021)

Secures her fourth career Setter of the Week selection and second this season

Last Minnesota Setter of the Week: Melani Shaffmaster (August 29, 2022) Fellow freshman of the week

Eva Hudson, Purdue

OH Fort Wayne, Ind. Bishop Dwenger Major: Biomedical Health Sciences/Pre-Medicine Averaged 4.56 points, 3.89 kills, 2.89 digs and 0.78 blocks per set with two double-doubles last week as No. 19 Purdue split matches with Maryland (win) and No. 11 Penn State (loss) ) to close out the regular season

Recorded 18 kills, 12 digs and four blocks in four-set win on November 23 at Maryland

Contributed 17 kills, 14 digs and three blocks in a five-set loss at Penn State on November 25

Wins her seventh career Freshman of the Week award, second highest in Big Ten history (most since Dana Rettke of Wisconsin had a conference record nine in 2017)

Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Eva Hudson (November 7, 2022) 2022 Big Ten Players of the Week

August 29 P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR

D: Rainelle Jones, Grad, MD

S: Melani Shaffmaster, Jr., OR

Q: Eva Hudson, PUR 5 September P: Hannah Lesiak, RS-Sr., MOTHER

Q: Emily Londot, Jr., OSU

D: Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., PUR

S: Selisa Elisha, Grad., PSU

Q: Eva Hudson, PUR September 12th Q: Emily Londot, Jr., OSU

P: Kashauna Williams, Grad., PSU

D: Allie Holland, Jr., PSU

S: MacPodraza, Sr., OSU

Q: Gulce Guctekin, WIS September 19 P: Temi Thomas-Ailara, Sr., NU

D: Rainelle Jones, Grad, MD

S: Alexa Rousseau, Jr., NOW

Q: Eva Hudson, PUR 26th September P: Jacques Boney, So., MICH

P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR

D: Ali Hornung, So., PUR

S: Grace Balensiefer, Grad., PUR

Q: Eva Hudson, PUR October 3 P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR

D: Megan Miller, RS-Sr., NOW

D: Kylie Murr, Sr., OSU

S: Alexa Rousseau, Jr., NOW

S: MacPodraza, Sr., OSU

Q: Eva Hudson, PUR Oct 10 P: Taylor Landfair, RS-So., MINN

D: Gulce Guctekin, Fr., WIS

D: Lexi Rodriguez, So., NEB

S: MacPodraza, Sr., OSU

Q: Gulce Guctekin, WIS October 17 P: Sarah Franklin, RS-So., OH, WIS

D: Anastasia Russ, RS-Jr., MD

S: Sydney Dowler, Jr., MD

Q: Bekka Allick, MB, NEB the 24th of October P: Taylor Landfair, RS-So., MINN

P: Temi Thomas-Ailara, Sr., NU

D: Kylie Murr, Sr., OSU

S: Selisa Elisha, Grad., PSU

Q: Bekka Allick, MB, NEB October 31st P: Temi Thomas-Ailara, Sr., NU

P: Sarah Franklin, RS-So., WIS

D:Megan Miller, RS-Sr., NOW

S: MacPodraza, Sr., OSU

F:Sienna Noordermeer, S, NU November 7th P: Taylor Landfair, RS-So., MINN

D:Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., PUR

S: Selisa Elisha, Grad., PSU

Q: Eva Hudson, OH, PUR November 14 Q: Emily Londot, Jr., OSU

D: Kylie Murr, Sr., OSU

S: MacPodraza, Sr., OSU

F:Alexa Markley, OH, PSU November 21st Q: Madi Kubik, Sr., NEB

D: Paula Cerame, Sr., IND

D: Anastasia Russ, RS-Jr., MD

S: Camryn Haworth, So., IND

F:Alexa Markley, OH, PSU November 28 P: Taylor Landfair, RS-So., OH, MINN

D: Gulce Guctekin, Fr., L, WIS

S: Melani Shaffmaster, Jr., S, OF

Q: Eva Hudson, OH, PUR

F: Gulce Guctekin, L, WIS Big Ten Conference(bigten.org) is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate education, and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten Conference has maintained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce academic priority in the lives of students competing in peer athletics and emphasize the values ​​of integrity, fairness, and competitiveness. The broad programs of the 14 Big Ten Conference institutions will provide more than $200 million in direct financial assistance to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigten.org/news/2022/11/28/general-minnesota-purdue-and-wisconsin-capture-big-ten-weekly-volleyball-awards.aspx

