Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule – Saint Joseph’s University





MERION STATION, Pa. Saint Joseph’s head baseball coach Fritz Hamburg has announced the schedule of the program for 2023, featuring a number of high-level opponents and a full roster of 24 Atlantic 10 matches. “We are excited about this group,” Hamburg said of the team on the slate. “We have a strong group returning. We feel like our pitching staff has gotten better and we have more depth, but more importantly we like the progress we’ve made over the fall as a collective group in our aggressiveness and pursuit when it comes to being a champion team.” The Hawks open the season with seven on the road and start the campaign on February 17 at Duke, followed by a game at Rutgers and a weekend series at Old Dominion on March 3. SJU will play 10 of the next 12 at Smithson Field, with the home opener against UMass-Lowell scheduled for March 10. After a three-game set, the Hawks travel to Holly Springs, North Carolina, for a pair of neutral games. against Notre Dame before hosting weekend series against Iona and Maine on opposite sides of a weekday game against Monmouth. “We are excited to have UMass-Lowell, Iona and Maine traveling to Hawk Hill on March weekends before Atlantic 10 opens,” said Hamburg. “It’s great that we can host these teams and we appreciate that they want to come to Philly to play. “Our early schedule provides another opportunity to take on some very successful non-conference Power 5 teams, as well as a team that is a high-quality mid-major,” said Hamburg. “But we’re going into the season expecting to win and proving to ourselves that we can compete with anyone. It’s clear that Duke, Old Dominion, Rutgers and Notre Dame will push us to play right out of the gates.” The Hawks will visit Delaware on March 28 in the opening round of the Liberty Bell Classic, with a second round game against Penn of Lafayette at Smithson Field a week later. In between, the Hawks will open the Atlantic 10 slate in Richmond on March 31. “The Liberty Bell Classic makes for great mid-week competition; it’s an opportunity to play for a championship within the season, which is a huge bonus!” said Hamburg. “We appreciate the Phillies hosting this tournament every year and it’s a plus to compete for the chance to play in a big league park. We need that trophy at Hawk Hill. It’s been too long since we played in Citizens Bank Park have ended up.” Saint Joseph’s first home conference series opens April 7 against VCU before the Hawks visit Delaware and Saint Louis; if they reach the finals, the Liberty Bell Classic championship game is scheduled for April 18 at Citizens Bank Park, home of the reigning National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. A nine-game homestand follows, with singles games against Delaware, Bucknell and Villanova interspersed with conference series against UMass and Fordham. The Hawks then head to Dayton for a weekend set beginning May 5, before hosting Rhode Island in the final home series of the season a week later. A game at Villanova leads into the season finale, a three-game matchup against George Mason May 18-20. “In terms of conference play, we have VCU, Fordham, UMass and URI at Smithson Field and are headed for Richmond, Saint Louis, Dayton and George Mason,” Hamburg said. “Five of the eight teams entered the A-10 tournament last year. Good stuff! Obviously conference play carries a lot of weight when it comes to postseason opportunities. We realize what’s at stake and what we want to achieve. That’s 158 days from today for us to become our best team so we can win a conference championship!” The Atlantic 10 Championship will be held May 23 at VCU’s home field, The Diamond, in Richmond, Virginia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sjuhawks.com/news/2022/11/28/baseball-announces-2023-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos