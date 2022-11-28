Johnson, Keefe named to All-ACC team





DURHAM Grace Johnson and Kerry Keefe were named to the 2022 All-ACC Team, as announced by the league on Monday. Johnson earned first-team honors while Keefe was selected to the All-Freshman team. Both Johnson and Keefe are honored for the first time, as Keefe becomes the 27th Blue Devil in program history to land on the All-Freshman Team. Johnson was Duke’s engine all fall season, but that’s no surprise with her impressive numbers on both sides of the ball. This fall has seen her best offensive output since arriving at Durham with 462 kills and a .203 batting percentage. She also holds 53 aces, 217 digs, and 43 blocks, proving she’s more than just an attacking threat. She finished the season ranked in the top 50 of eight national categories and in the top five of eight statistical categories in the ACC. She led the conference in total aces and was second in total kills and total points. The Virginia Beach, Virginia native made 10 or more kills 23 times this season, including a career-high 29 against Wake Forest (16/11). She also made 20 or more kills 13 times this fall and finished the year with 20 or more in six of her last seven games. With one of the heaviest serves in the country, she has at least one ace in 20 games, including a career-high seven against East Carolina (9/3). Johnson led the team in kills in 24 of the 27 games she played. Throughout her career, she owns 1,133 kills, 121 aces, 822 digs, and 170 total blocks. She became the 28th Blue Devil to reach the 1,000 kill plateau in Duke’s five-set victory at Notre Dame (30/10). Freshman Keefe emerged as one of Duke’s biggest offensive threats into the middle of the season, transitioning to a starting role on the right side. Throughout the fall, she made 160 kills to rank fourth on the squad for an impressive .288 batting percentage. She also added 42 blocks and 44 graves to show off her volleyball IQ. In Duke’s victory over Clemson (10/16), she recorded a career-high 21 kills and just four errors on 46 swings to play to a solid .370 clip. In her first career start against Boston College (9/25), she accumulated a career-high seven blocks (one solo, six assisted). She recorded double-digit kills in five of the last six games and saw eight games with three or more total blocks. For more information on Duke Volleyball, follow up with the Blue DevilsTwitter,FacebookandInstagramby searching for “https://goduke.com/news/2022/11/28/DukeVB”. #Good week 2022 ACC Volleyball Awards

Player of the Year:Claire Chaussee, Louisville, Jr., OH

Defensive Player of the Year:Amaya Tillman, Louisville, Sr., MB

Setter of the Year:Raquel Lazaro, Louisville, Sr., S

Freshmen of the Year:Emma Farrell, Wake Forest, Fr., OH

Coach of the Year:Dani Busboom Kelly, Louisville First Team All-ACC Claire Chaussee^**, Louisville, Gr., OH

Julia Bergmann^****, Georgia Tech, Sr., OH

Courtney Buzzerio ^, Pitt, Gr., RS

Serena Gray**, Pitt, Gr., MB

Amaya Tillman****, Louisville, Sr., MB

Raquel Lazaro, Louisville, Gr., S

Polina Shemanova****, Syracuse, Gr., OH

Grace Johnson Duke, Sr., OH

Aiko Jones**, Louisville, RSr., OPP

Elena Scott**, Louisville, So., L

Breland Morrissette**, Georgia Tech, Gr., MB

Mabrey Shaffmaster**, North Carolina, So., OH

Valeria Vazquez Gomez, Pitt, RJr., OH

Janice Leao**, Miami, Sr., MB Second Team All-ACC Savannah Vach****, Miami, Sr., S

Angela Grieve**, Miami, Jr., OH

Audrey Koenig**, Florida State, So., OH

Rachel Fairbanks, Pitt, So., S

Erin Moss, Georgia Tech, Sr., MB

Bella D’Amico, Georgia Tech, Jr., S

Emily Ryan, Florida State, Gr., MB

Khori Louis**, Florida state, so., MB

Bianca Bertolino**, Georgia Tech, So., OH

Grace Turner, Virginia, Gr., OH

Mckenna Slavik, Clemson, Sr., S

Chiamaka Nwokolo, Pitt, Sr., MB

Priscilla Hernandez**, NC State, Gr., L

Camryn Hannah**, Clemson, Jr., OH

Charley Niego****, North Carolina, Sr., OH

Emma Clothier***, Florida State, Jr., MB

*16 players in the second team due to a tie in the vote All-freshman team

Kerry Keefe Duke, OH

Emma Farrell, Wake Forest, L

Anita Babic, North Carolina, S

Ava Brizard, NC State, OH

Paige Crawford, Wake Forest, OH

Audrey Rothman, State of Florida, OH

Flormarie Heredia Colon, Miami, OH

Liv Mogridge, North Carolina, MH

Mia McGrath, Clemson, OH ^ denotes first-team unanimous selection

* denotes career All-ACC honors

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2022/11/28/volleyball-johnson-keefe-named-to-all-acc-team.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos