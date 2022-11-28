Nowell selected Big 12 player of the week





MANHATTAN, Kan. Senior Markquis Nowell was selected as the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday afternoon (Nov. 28) following his MVP performance in helping Kansas State claim the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic last week. Seniorwas selected as the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday afternoon (Nov. 28) following his MVP performance in helping Kansas State claim the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic last week. Nowell earned MVP honors after helping K-State (6-0) win its first season tournament since the 2018 Paradise Jam, as the Wildcats defeated Rhode Island (77-57), Nevada (96-87 OT) and LSU ( 61) defeated. -59) in the 3-game tournament. He averaged 18.7 points on 45.2 percent (19-of-42) from the field, including 31.3 percent (5-of-16) from 3-point range, with 9.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game. In the wins against Rhode Island and Nevada, Nowell became the first Wildcat to record double-digit assists in consecutive games, while becoming just the second player in school history and the first since 1989 to post a 25-point/10-assist game. with his performance of 29 points and 11 assists in the 96-87 overtime win over the Wolf Pack. His 12 assists vs. the Rams tied for fourth in a single game in school history and most since Steve Henson collected 12 assists against Oklahoma State on February 25, 1989. Nowell was part of the first Wildcat duo since 2010 to each collect at least 25 points in a game, as he and fellow senior Keyontae Johnson combined for 57 points in the win over Nevada. It only marked the 15e time in school history that two players scored 25 or more points in the same game and the first time since Jacob Pullen (28) and Dennis Clemente (25) did it on March 25, 2010 against Xavier. Nowell finished with 29 points on 10-of-20 field goals, including 2-of-7 from 3-point range, and 7-of-9 free throws and 11 assists in 41 minutes to become just the fifth Wildcat with a 20-point /10-assist game in the school’s history and the first since Angel Rodriguez had 21 points and 10 assists vs. TCU on March 5, 2013. Nowell finished the tournament with a game-high 18 points in the victory over LSU in the championship game as he helped the Wildcats rally from an 11-point deficit in the second half. He finished 6-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range, and 4-of-4 free throws, going with 4 assists and 4 rebounds in 33 minutes. Nowell is the second Wildcat to earn a weekly award after Johnson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on November 14. He is the first Wildcat to be selected as the Big 12 Player of the Week since Nijel package won the award for the second time in 2021-22 on February 7, 2022. Overall, it marks the school’s 32nd Player of the Week award since the start of the Big 12 in 1997, including the first under head coach Jeroen Tang . It is the fourth career weekly honor for Nowell, who was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week on November 19, 2019, December 3, 2019, and February 3, 2020 while playing at Little Rock. A 5-foot-8, 160-pound point guard from Harlem, NY, Nowell currently averages 15.3 points on 42.2 percent (27-of-64) from the field, including 37 percent (10-of-27 ) of 3-point range and 84.8 percent (28-of-33) from the free throw line to go along with a Big 12-best 7.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32.0 minutes per match. He recently became just the second active Division I player with more than 1,000 points, 500 assists and 200 steals. K-State (6-0) return to action Wednesday night when they travel to Indianapolis to face Butler (4-3) in the BIG EAST/Big 12 Challenge at 5:30 PM, CT on FS1. The Wildcats will begin a 3-game homestand Saturday night when they host in-state rival Wichita State at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at k-statesports.com, by calling (800) 221.CATS, or by visiting the Bramlage Coliseum ticket office in person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., CT, Monday through and Friday. How to track the ‘Cats: For full information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

