World record! Maharashtra’s Gaikwad skips 7 sixes in one





IMAGE: Maharashtra’s Ruturaj Gaikwad crushed his first double century in List A cricket. Photo: BCCI Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad set a new world record when he became the first batsman to hit seven sixes in an over in List A cricket, en route to a reckless double century against Uttar Pradesh in the one-day quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad on Monday. Gaikwad took Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Shiva Singh to the cleaners, hitting seven sixes in a row, including one from a no-ball, to get 43 runs from the 49th over. He tied the record set by Northern Districts batters Brett Hampton and Joe Carter off Willem Ludick, who beat Central Districts Willem Ludick for six sixes, a four and a single in an over with two no balls in a List A game in Hamilton, New York. Zeeland in 2018. The seven successive sixes also saw Gaikwad muster his first double century in List A cricket off 153 balls. Gaikwad, who plays for CSK in IPL, finished unbeaten on 220 off 159 balls, strung with 16 sixes and 10 fours to take Maharashtra to a huge 330/5 in their 50 overs, with 58 coming from the last two overs. He joins a select list of players who have hit six sixes in an over in professional cricket, including Garry Sobers (1968), Ravi Shastri (1985), Herschelle Gibbs (2007), Yuvraj Singh (2007), Ross Whiteley (2017 ), Hazratullah Zazai (2018), Leo Carter (2020), Kieron Pollard (2021), Thisara Perera (2021) and Jaskaran Malhotra (2021).

