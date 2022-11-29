Disappointed with a packed schedule, Steve Waugh says the public has almost overdosed on cricket | Cricket news





MELBOURNE: Just three days after the T20 World Cup Final Down Under, Australia played an inconsequential three-game one-day international series against the champions England, which saw poor attendance at the stadiums. This in turn led to criticism from the Australian Cricket Board of the way the series was planned, right after the showpiece T20.

Referring to Australia’s overcrowded schedule this year, former World Cup winning skipper Steve Waugh said it has become difficult to follow every match and the public has almost overdosed on cricket.

Waugh was disappointed with the overcrowded schedule and said it has become very difficult for a spectator to keep up with the games.

“There’s a lot of cricket that’s hard to follow, as a spectator it’s very hard to keep track of. (The) three one-day games against England actually seemed a bit insignificant, I mean what were they playing for? There wasn’t a big crowd, I think the crowd has almost overdosed on cricket,” Waugh said on SEN’s Saturday Morning Mowers Club show.

As well as hosting, Australia entered the last T20 World Cup as the defending champions, yet the average attendance for five of their Super 12 matches was just 37,565. It includes the canceled match against England at the MCG.

“You want the special series to be iconic, like the Ashes or against England, it’s hard to follow the Australian side because every time they play they have a different team on the pitch,” Waugh added.

“It’s hard for the fans and spectators to connect because you’re not sure who’s playing, I don’t know if it’s anyone’s fault, but you need that consistency on the Australian side.

“You want to know who’s on the team every game, you want to track it closely and that’s very difficult at the moment,” said Waugh.

(with input from PTI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/disappointed-with-crammed-schedule-steve-waugh-says-public-has-almost-overdosed-on-cricket/articleshow/95826783.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos