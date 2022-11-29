Tennis News | Lleyton Hewitt and Alex de Minaur Respond to Nick Kyrgios Rejecting Davis Cub for Diriyah Tennis Cup





Lleyton Hewitt and Alex de Minaur have expressed frustration with Nick Kyrgios’ continued Davis Cup disapproval, claiming this year’s Wimbledon finalist had not made himself available for the final to receive a six-figure payout in Saudi Arabia after to hunt. Hewitt’s team of Thanasi Kokkinakis, Max Purcell, Matt Ebden, de Minaur and Jordan Thompson bravely battled Croatia to reach Australia’s first Davis Cup final in 19 years. But first-time champion Canada clinched the title over Australia on Monday morning after wins ahead of top-20 players Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. READ MORE: Premier League winning star returns to former NRL club READ MORE: Iran wants the US kicked out after explosive action at the World Cup READ MORE: Aussies ‘gutted’ after losing Davis Cup final READ MORE: Morocco’s stunning World Cup upset over Belgium sparks riots in multiple cities Kyrgios surpassed the Minaur as No. 1 in the country in singles in September, while doubles titles in Washington, Atlanta and Melbourne Park alongside best friend Kokkinakis cemented his place as Australia’s top doubles player. Nick Kyrgios has been a major omission on the Davis Cup team. (Julian Finney via Getty Images) But the 27-year-old has not played in the Davis Cup since 2019 – the same year he missed selection due to “failing to meet cultural norms”. Instead of representing his country in the men’s team event, Kyrgios is preparing to play in the much-criticized Diriyah Tennis Cup – a lucrative three-day exhibition event in Saudi Arabia where he is expected to raise a sum of £100 for his performance alone. retrieves six digits. upwards. He has also signed up to play in the World Tennis League in Dubai next month. Despite a successful tournament for Australia, Auger-Aliassime secured the winning run for the North Americans as he beat the Minaur 6-3 6-4 in their singles match. Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt reacts during the Davis Cup final. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) (Fran Santiago via Getty Images) Afterwards, a “gutted” Hewitt couldn’t explain why Kyrgios kept making himself unavailable for selection. “I don’t know. You have to ask him. I can’t try harder,” he said, adding that he “of course” approached Kyrgios about a return. “I’m trying to get here with the best possible team we can field.” De Minaur is also disappointed with his compatriot. “I’ve tried it too. [It’s] it just wasn’t meant to be,” he said of luring Kyrgios into the tournament. An eagle-eyed social media user also wondered if Kyrgios’ exile was secretly mentioned in a de Minaur Instagram post on Saturday. In the post, de Minaur praised his Davis Cup teammates, saying there was “no greater honor” than representing his country. Kyrgios left a simple answer: “I’m about to go to Saudi Arabia for 6 figures.” For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by click here! The backstories and controversies that gave rise to feuds involving athletes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwos.nine.com.au/tennis/davis-cup-2022-lleyton-hewitt-alex-de-minaur-react-to-nick-kyrgios-snub/76a7ce87-73a0-45b0-9546-e5bc1a877d69 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos