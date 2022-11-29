Pack returns home to host William & Mary

ACC Network Tools | Current | Live Statistics | Tickets

NC State Game Notes

RALEIGH The NC State men’s basketball team (6-1) will host William & Mary at PNC Arena on Tuesday night after going 2-1 in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island, Bahamas last week.

The game will be shown on ACC Network Extra will call Andrew Sanders and Chris Corhiani. NC State fans can also listen to the action from Gary Hahn and Tony Haynes on the Wolfpack Sports Network.

Pack traces

– A balanced offensive offense led NC State past Butler on Friday night. The Pack put five players in double digits in the 76-61 win. Jack carpenter led the pack by 15 points. DJ Burns, Jr., chipped in 14 points, Dusan Mahorcic had 13 and Jack Clark and Terquavion Smith each had 10.

– For the second game in a row, a decisive run pushed the pack to a double-digit lead and the opponent never recovered. Against Butler, the pack went on a 19-2 run at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half to convert the 20-20 game with 6:59 left in the first half to a 39-22 NC State advantage with 18 minutes of play. Against Dayton, NC State went on a 17-0 run in the second half to turn a one-point deficit into a 16-point lead with 12 minutes remaining. In both games, once the pack had a double digit lead, it never let the opponent get back into the game. The closest either team got was Dayton cutting the deficit to 8 points, but there were only 90 seconds left in the game.

– Graduate security guard Jack carpenter was fantastic in the Bahamas. He led NC State in scoring in both of the pack’s wins, including a season-high 27 points in the win over Dayton. The Ole Miss transfer scored 20 of his game-high 27 points in the second half. Overall, in three matches in Battle 4 Atlantis, Joiner averaged 19.7 points per game, and he was especially lethal in the second half of the three matches, scoring 41 (13.7) of his 59 points in the tournament in the final period of time.

Tuesday Storylines

– NC State has a 40–2 record against non-conference opponents in regular season home games under head coach Kevin Keats .

– Spread the Wealth: Seven games into the season, NC State already has four different players who have scored more than 20 points in a game this season and seven different players have scored in double digits. Terquavion Smith opened the season with 26 points in the win over Austin Peay. Jack carpenter and Casey Morsel each scored 26 points in the victory over FIU and Jack Clark had 21 points in the victory over Elon. Joiner scored 27 points in the victory over Dayton on Thanksgiving.

– Scoring and Interfering Pack: NC State enters Tuesday’s game against the Tribe leading the ACC in scoring (82.7) and defensively tops the ACC in force turnovers (16.1) and stealing (9.9).

– William & Mary enter the game Tuesday the 36th in NCAA DI, averaging just 10.9 turnovers per game. The Pack leads the ACC and ranks 75th in NCAA DI in forcing opponent turnovers at 16.1 per game.

– The Tribe is one of the better offensive rebound teams in the country early in the season. W&M averages 12.4 offensive rebounds per game. The Pack has done a great job this season of limiting opponents’ chances for offensive rebounds. NC State has a 77% defensive rebound percentage this season, meaning the pack has recovered 77 percent of its opponent’s misses this year. That percentage is currently the best figure in the ACC.

– Different pace: NC State comes into play, sixth in NCAA DI in quick break points, averaging 21.4 per game. William & Mary is 318th in NCAA DI in quick break points, averaging just 6.0 per game.

– Tandem by DJ Burns, Jr., and Dusan Mahorcic get it done. The Pack’s five-position duo was effective in the Bahamas. In three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis, the duo combined to average 19.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. In the most recent game against former Pack member Manny Bates and Butler, Burns and Mahorcic each reached double digits and combined to score 27 points and grab nine rebounds.

– Casey Moresel – shooting star: NC State senior guard Casey Moresel has a reputation as the best defensive player in the pack, and while the Ft. Washington, Md., born shines on the defensive end, he put a lot of work into his jumper. After hitting just 25 three-pointers and shooting 20.3% from behind the arc in two seasons at Virginia, Morsell has been a weapon for NC State offensively. Morsell hit 35 3-pointers last season, 35% of them from long range, and this season 19 3-pointers in seven games and 50% from center. He ranks second in the ACC in three-pointers per game (2.7) and three-point field goal percentage (50%). In 53 career games with UVA, he had only three games where multiple three-pointers were made. Has now played in 37 games in NC State uniform and made multiple 3-pointers in 18 of 36 games with the Pack.

NC State – William & Mary series

– Tuesday is the 30th all-time meeting between the two programs. NC State leads the all-time series, 23-6.

– William & Mary won the last meeting, 85-68, on November 13, 2015.

– NC State holds an all-time record of 66-15 against current members of the Colonial Athletic Association.