Where’s the moral outrage over England’s cricket tour of Pakistan?





Everyone on television agrees: it is very disturbing or problematic to use the latest horrible buzzword when you see an England side aiding a repressive regime by playing prestigious matches on home soil. A society that oppresses gays and women and whose ruling class routinely engages in corruption to further its own interests should not be normalized through world-class international sport, the argument goes. But all these conditions apply in Pakistan as well as in Qatar. However, has anyone heard a peep of a media complaint about the England cricket teams tour of that country? Far from wondering whether to take a knee, wear a rainbow bracelet, boycott the country completely or embark on some other new protest, our cricketers were pictured this weekend happily strolling through Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Rawalpindi to meet commencing their first tour of Pakistan since 2005. England Cricket’s official twitter feed proudly shared the footage and declared: Touchdown in Pakistan for our men’s test team! Having England arrive for a test series is a massive coup for the Pakistani government (pun intended) Why the double standard? Of course, it could be reasonably argued that a series of cricket tests is nothing like the World Cup in its global impact and reach. But in Pakistan, cricket is a sporting religion and the recent scarcity of international touring teams, largely due to the threat of Islamist terror attacks, has been deeply felt. For England, where the game was born, to arrive for a Test series is a massive coup for the Pakistani government (pun intended). If it cannot provide the population with bread or basic public services, it can at least provide them with the best circus for the next three weeks. No one should deceive themselves that Pakistan is no less repressive than Qatar either. The UK government’s own official assessment warns that provisions in Pakistan’s penal code suggest that same-sex sexual acts involving penetration may be prosecuted under sharia law and punishable by death. Women’s rights are suppressed with equal brutality in practice, despite some constitutional protections, with a 2021 US State Department report noting: The government did not effectively enforce the Women’s Protection Act, making the crime of rape under the jurisdiction of criminal rather than Muslim fell. Courts. If one is going to use the power of sports to spread Western societal norms around the world in true cultural imperial style, then a little consistency would be appreciated. There is no logical reason why the footballers of our country should be expected or expected themselves to become wandering social justice warriors if the same expectation is not applied to our cricketers. It is believed that the main reason for the media’s reluctance to hold Pakistani society to the same standards it applies to Qatari society is more prosaic. The size of Britain’s Pakistani population is estimated to be over one million and there would be an uproar if such a thing happened. Our broadcasters simply don’t have the bottle for it. Offer ends in:



${days} to dawn ${hour} hour ${minutes} minutes ${seconds} seconds

Black Friday: Get a free bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label When you subscribe to The spectator for just 12. Sale ends Monday CLAIM



But the most damaging aspect of Britain’s liberal inconsistency with regard to human rights in Islamic societies that we are discussing is undoubtedly the absurdity of protesting much more assiduously against the application of Islamic norms in Muslim countries than against the proliferation of those same norms. Islamic norms in Western countries, such as ours. A half-time sermon by Gary Lineker against that is not something we’re ever likely to hear.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/wheres-the-moral-outrage-at-englands-cricket-tour-of-pakistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos