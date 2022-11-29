Sports
Gators in the NFL: Week 12
GAINESVILLE, Fla. Thanksgiving weekend has come and gone as an alligator defender landed a daytime turnover in Turkey.
Defensive Highlights
Thanksgiving Day was an unforgettable football day. Especially if you have long blonde hair and wear a Detroit Lions jersey.
Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone not only led his team with nine tackles, but also got away with a huge second half interception.
With Buffalo deep in Detroit territory threatening to extend their small lead, Alex Anzalone was there to keep his Lions within striking distance.
A turkey daily turnover for @AlexAnzalone34! #BUFvsDET | @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/un61Y0jajO
Florida Gators Soccer (@GatorsFB) November 24, 2022
The interception allowed the underdog Lions to grab momentum and be inches away from knocking off the Bills on Thanksgiving.
Attacking highlights
Van Jefferson has a knack for hitting pay dirt.
Jefferson found the endzone for the second time this season, despite missing the first half of the year through injury.
Jefferson, a master of the oblique route, ran it to perfection, opening up for six in the end zone.
First NFL TD for @TDN_Perk!
@NFLonFOX | https://t.co/4beUdmlymg pic.twitter.com/dxqBp40CeR
Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 27, 2022
Jefferson probably won’t keep that ball, as it was the first score of his quarterback Bryce Perkins’ career.
Now in his third season, Jefferson has nine touchdowns in just 20 games started.
Special team highlights
Gator Kickers Evan McPherson and Eddy Pineiro are just automatic.
The two were perfect Sundays and helped lift their teams to huge victories.
At Tennessee, Money Mac did what he does, making both of his field goals from 38 and 47 yards and both extra points. McPherson’s leg proved to be the difference in a big four-point win that helped Cincy tie Baltimore for the AFC North lead.
At Carolina, Eddy Pineiro has quietly become one of the best and most reliable kickers in the league. Pineiro earned both his extra points and all three of his field goal attempts, crushing 26, 36 and 42 yarders.
Pineiro is now 22 of 24 field goal attempts this season.
His 22 field goals made are sixth in the league and his 91% field goal percentage is third (min. 20 attempts).
Both Pineiro and McPherson are perfect from over 50 yards, combining 6-for-6 from deep.
Arizona Cardinals (Arizona 24 – LA Chargers 25)
74 – DJ Humphries – OL – 8th Year (Injured Reserve)
20 – Marco Wilson – CB – 2nd Year (started at cornerback, recorded eight tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed)
75 – Max Garcia – G – 8th year (started at right guard)
Atlanta Falcons (Atlanta 13 – Washington 19)
8 – Kyle Pitts – TE – 2nd Year (Injured Reserve)
62 Jonotthan Harrison OL 7th Year (Active)
Baltimore Ravens (27 Baltimore – 28 Jacksonville)
10 – Demarcus Robinson – WR – 7th Year (Started at wide receiver, recorded one reception for 17 yards)
48 – Jeremiah Moon – OLB – Rookie (practice squad)
74 – David Sharpe – OT – 5th Year (Practice Squad)
Buffalo Bills (Buffalo 28 – Detroit 25)
24 – Kaiir Elam – CB – Rookie (appeared at cornerback)
Carolina Panthers (Carolina 23 – Denver 10)
24 – CJ Henderson – CB – 3rd Year (started at cornerback, recorded four tackles)
4 – Eddy Pineiro – K – 5th Year (2-for-2 on extra points, 3-for-3 on field goals, connecting from 26, 36, and 42 yards)
Cincinnati Bengal (Cincinnati 20 – Tennessee 16)
95 – Zachary Carter – DL – Rookie (started defensive tackle)
2 – Evan McPherson – K – 2nd Year (2-for-2 on extra points, 2-for-2 on field goals connecting from 38 and 47 yards)
Cleveland Browns (23 Cleveland – 17 Tampa Bay)
99 – Taven Bryan – DT – 5th Year (started defensive tackle, recorded one tackle)
Dallas Cowboys (Dallas 28-NY Giants 20)
56 – Dante Fowler Jr. – OLB – 8th year (recorded one tackle)
34 – Malik Davis – RB Rookie (appeared while running)
14 – Antonio Callaway – WR – 3rd Year (Practice Squad)
Denver Broncos (Denver 10-Carolina 23)
16 – Tyrie Cleveland – WR – 4th Year (Practice Squad)
Detroit Lions (Detroit 25 – Buffalo 28)
34 – Alex Anzalone – LB – 6th year (started as a linebacker, recorded nine tackles, one pass defended and one interception)
40 – Jarrad Davis – LB – 6th Year (Practice Squad)
Green Bay Packers (33 Green Bay – 40 Philadelphia)
93 – TJ Slaton – DL – 2nd year (recorded three tackles)
Houston Texans (Houston 15 -Miami 30)
31 – Dameon Pierce – RB – Rookie (started running back, carried five times for eight yards and caught three passes for nine yards)
52 – Jonathan Greenard – DE – 3rd Year (Injured Reserve)
Jacksonville Jaguars (Jacksonville 28 – Baltimore 27)
75 – Jawaan Taylor – OT – 5th Year (Started on Right Tackle)
Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City 26 – LA Rams 10)
8 – Carlos Dunlap – DE – 13th year (recorded three tackles and one pass defended)
19 – Kadarius Toney – WR – 2nd Year (Inactive)
5 – Tommy Townsend – P – 3rd Year (One punt for 49 yards, Los Angeles within 20)
Los Angeles Rams (LA Rams 10 – Kansas City 26)
19 – Brandon Powell – WR – 5th Year (Caught two passes for six yards and returned three kickoffs for a 26-yard average)
12 – Van Jefferson – WR – 3rd year (Caught 3 passes for 29 yards and one touchdown)
Miami Dolphins (Miami 30 – Houston 15)
83 – Freddie Swain – WR – 3rd Year (Practice Squad/Injury List)
22 – La’Mical Perine – RB – 3rd year (practice squad)
Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota 33 – New England 26)
93 – Jonathan Bullard – DL – 7th Year (Started at defensive end, recorded two tackles)
New England Patriots (New England 26 – Minnesota 33)
77 – Trent Brown – OT – 8th Year (started at left tackle)
New Orleans Saints (New Orleans 0 – San Francisco 13)
6 – Marcus Maye – S – 6th Year (started in safety, recorded five tackles)
69 Jabari Zuniga DE 2nd year (practice squad)
New York Jets (NY Jets 31 – Minnesota 10)
36 – Marcell Harris – LB – 5th Year (Exercise Squad)
Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia 40 – Green Bay 33)
23 – CJ Gardner-Johnson – S – 3rd Year (started in safety, recorded one tackle)
Fred Johnson OT 4th year (practice squad)
Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday night vs Indianapolis)
31 – Quincy Wilson – CB – 6th Year (Practice Squad)
33 – Duke Dawson – DB – 4th Year (Practice Squad)
Seattle Seahawks (Seattle 34 – Las Vegas 40)
78 – Stone Forsythe – OL – 2nd Year (appeared at tackle)
39 – Teez Tabor – DB – 4th Year (Inactive)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tampa Bay 17 – Cleveland 23)
22 – Keanu Neal – S – 7th Year (Eight tackles recorded, two QB hits and a half sack)
2 – Kyle Trask – QB – 2nd Year (Inactive)
Washington Commanders (Washington 19 – Atlanta 13)
59 – Jon Bostic – LB – 10th year (started at linebacker, recorded two tackles)
|
Sources
2/ https://floridagators.com/news/2022/11/28/football-gators-in-the-nfl-week-12.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Daisy Hoppens Stylish London Wedding Featured 3 Custom Dresses and Fries Carts
- Xi Jinping betrays the big market
- Will Smith Opens Up About Oscars Slap With Trevor Noah: ‘It Was A Rage That Had Been Bottled Up For A Very Long Time’
- New Google Messages send text sound gives an old-school video game feel
- Inaugurated by Joko Widodo, the Nusantara student dormitory began to be built in Makassar – Mitrapol
- GAM and Haulotte Ibrica reach cooperation agreement in Spain
- Apple Announces 2022 App Store Award Winners
- Men’s basketball returns home for local battle vs. Coppin State on Wednesday night
- 2 People Who Worship PM Modi All Day Get What They Want Says Rahul Gandhi
- Google Doodle World Cup: Google Doodle honors the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.Click here for details
- Walker, Texas Ranger, Matlock & Die Hard Actor was 66
- See all the looks from the red carpet