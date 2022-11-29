Steve Waugh – ‘The public has almost overdosed on cricket’





Steve Waugh believes that the public watching cricket, at least in Australia, has “nearly overdosed” on the game, and that it has reached a point where interest is waning.

“There’s a lot of cricket, it’s hard to follow as a spectator, it’s very hard to keep up,” Waugh said on SEN’s Saturday morning Mowers Club show. “The three one-day games against England [earlier this month, which Australia won 3-0] actually seemed quite insignificant. I mean, what were they playing for? There wasn’t a big crowd, I think the crowd almost got an overdose of cricket.”

Australia has a tough few months ahead. They are gearing up for the two-test series at home against the West Indies, which will be followed by three home tests against South Africa in December-January. After a brief hiatus, they travel to India to play four Tests and three ODIs in February-March before playing Afghanistan in three ODIs, also in March. There are a number of T20 leagues throughout this period, including Australia’s own BBL, and the IPL, which will involve many Australian players, starts at the end of March. They then have the Ashes series in England, and possibly the World Test Championship final before that, followed by limited overs assignments in South Africa and India for the 50-over World Cup in India in October. The cricket doesn’t stop after that either, with games against India and Pakistan before the end of the year.

“You want the special series to be iconic, like the Ashes, and against India when they come out here,” Waugh said. “It’s hard to follow the Australian side because every time they play they have a different team on the pitch. It’s hard for the fans and spectators to connect because you’re not sure who’s playing. “

“I don’t know if it’s anyone’s fault, but you need that consistency on the Australian side. You want to know who’s in the squad every game, you want to follow closely and that’s very difficult at the moment.”

“It’s a bit unsettling, with different captains and different styles and obviously you perform better under some and you think you have better ideas than others and, yes, it would be difficult to be, I think, the captain of the Australian .” side” Steve Waugh on players taking part in cricket in leagues around the world

Prior to the series, Australia had a disappointing run at the men’s T20 World Cup, at home, failing to qualify for the semi-finals after a heavy loss to New Zealand and a falling out to eventual champions England. Waugh called the defending champion’s performance “a huge shock”, where “no one really stepped up and took the bull by the horns”.

When asked if that was at least partly due to the changing and changing landscape of cricket, where players compete in leagues around the world and play in different styles under different captains and coaches, Waugh did not disagree.

“It’s a bit unsettling, with different captains and different styles and obviously you perform better under some and you think you have better ideas than others and, yes, it would be difficult to be, I think, the captain of the Australian .” side,” he said.

“There was pretty much one captain [when he played], and you knew what the style was, and how you’re going to play, and you knew the personalities. Yes, they are everywhere and everywhere [it] probably is a bit disturbing.”

