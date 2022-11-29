Rafael Nadal answers GOAT question and identifies his most important tennis career legacy





Rafael Nadal has spoken about his “sporting legacy” and whether he considers himself the greatest men’s tennis player in history. The 36-year-old was joined by his friend and former Rafa Nadal Academy graduate Casper Ruud as the duo played in an exhibition match on Sunday on a mini court in a metro station in Quito, Ecuador. It was the final stop on the pair’s off-season tour of Latin America. The duo, who are currently No. 2 and No. 3 on the ATP Tour rankings, played their opening match on Wednesday in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the legendary Spaniard taking a 7-6 6-2 victory. Australian Open Five burning questions with 50 days left until the 2023 Australian Open YESTERDAY AT 11:31 PM Nadal was asked by the assembled media about his much-discussed status as one of the greatest men’s players in history and how he viewed his legacy given his famous rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. “Well, honestly, I don’t know if I’m the best in history or not, but I don’t think about it either,” Nadal told reporters. “I think it’s something that fades into the background. I think with those other players we managed to make our dreams come true, and in that sense the sporting legacy is what it is, and we’ll see what it is when I end my career. “For me, the important legacy is that all the people who have been able to live with me during the 20 years of my career have a good human memory of me. I’m excited about it – Nadal is looking forward to 2023 with a positive frame of mind “Ultimately, the personal issue, education, respect, the affection with which you can treat people over the professional issue, because in the end, this is what remains with time.” Nadal and Ruud also visited Santiago, Chile and Belo Horizonte, Brazil before heading to Ecuador, adding extra stops in Bogota, Colombia and Mexico City to their hectic schedule. The Spaniard’s presence on the exhibition tour is perhaps surprising given the injury battle he has been battling in the 2022 season, having already added two Grand Slam titles to his record tally. Both Nadal and Ruud will be considered contenders to triumph at the Australian Open in January with the former defending champion following his amazing comeback crown this year. – – – Stream the Australian Open 2023 live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk Tennis ‘Part of my life left with Federer’ Nadal recalls emotional farewell to tennis legend 26/11/2022 AT 09:03 Tennis Medvedev, Tsitsipas have had their trust broken by the Big Three – Mouratoglou 25/11/2022 AT 10:31 AM

