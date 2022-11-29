USC Women’s Volleyball’s Skylar Fields and Adonia Faumuina Earn Pac-12 Weekly Awards





Women’s Volleyball | November 28, 2022 SAN FRANCISCO USC women’s volleyball senior outside hitter Skylar Fields (Missouri City, Texas/Ridge Point HS) named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and freshman setter for fourth time this season Adonia the Builder (Long Beach, Calif./Long Beach Poly HS) was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for games played the week of Nov. 21-27, the conference announced on Monday, Nov. 28. Fields’ prize is the 86th all-time weekly prize won by a Trojan horse. Since 2011, when the Pac-12 began honoring separate offensive and defensive players of the week and introduced a freshman award, Women of Troy have earned 27 offensive awards, 13 defensive awards and now 21 freshman awards. Fields, who becomes the eighth Trojan to earn four weekly career Pac-12 awards, racked up 49 kills in two games for an average of 6.13 kills per set to reach double-digit kills for the 28th time this season. She recorded her 16th and 17th games with 20 or more kills and posted her 10th double-double of the season (10th career) with 10 wins in a win against crosstown rival UCLA. Overall, Fields averaged 6.80 points per set in USC’s two games and continues to lead the conference in kills (570), kills per set (5.14 kps), points (616.5) and points per set ( 5.55pps). Her total kills now rank third in USC’s single-season history and her points rank eighth. Faumuina gave up her redshirt season and played in her first collegiate game playing due to an injury to USC’s starting setter My Tuaniga and produced a double-double with 39 assists and 12 digs to lead the Trojans to a four-set victory over the Bruins. She also added three blocks and two kills for 3.5 points. She is the first Trojan to earn Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors since Tuaniga was chosen on November 22, 2021 last season. USC (21-10) was assigned one of 32 wide spots in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and has the sixth seed in the group’s Texas ward. The Trojans will face Big South champion High Point (23-9) in a first-round game on Friday, December 2 at Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio. USC makes its first postseason tournament appearance since 2019 and the program’s 38th overall. The Trojans have three NCAA titles (1981, 2002, ’03) and are 127-41 (.756) all-time in the postseason with an 81-34 (.704) in NCAA tournament games. USC also won three AIAW National Championships (1976, ’77, ’80) prior to the institution of the NCAA Tournament. For more information on the USC women’s volleyball team and a full schedule and results, visit USCtrojans.com/WVB. Purchase tickets or sign up to receive ticket information when it is available at USCtrojans.com/tickets. Fans of the Women of Troy can follow @USCWomensVolley on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

