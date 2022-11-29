Brian Lara remembers Shane Warne at MCG, Boxing Day, Richie Richardson pinball

On the 30th anniversary of one of the great Test series played in Australia, foxsports.com.au spoke to West Indies cricketing legend Brian Lara for his reflections.

In the first of a three-part series, Lara recalls the moment when Shane Warne really announced herself to the world with a stunning display at the MCG.

Shane Warne called the Gatting Ball the delivery that changed his life, but it was a moment of brilliance six months earlier that really marked the cricketing legend’s arrival.

Warne’s first year in international cricket was not indicative of the greatness that would follow until his first Test at his home ground, the MCG.

Before the West Indies landed in Melbourne for the 1992 Boxing Day Test, Warne had played four matches that year without much fun.

He had taken just four wickets at 96.50 and struggled especially on a tour of Sri Lanka where it was hoped he would enjoy a coming-of-age series.

As such, when Warne was picked to play Boxing Day after being overlooked at the Gabba, the West Indies were at a loss as to what to expect.

We honestly didn’t have much knowledge of his exploits, cricketing legend Brian Lara told me foxsports.com.au.

He is of course a leg spinner, you have to respect leg spinners.

Sometimes West Indians get very scared when they learn that there is a leg spinner on the team.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Shane Warne bowling at the MCG during the 1992-93 Boxing Day Test. Source: Getty Images

Over the course of about 20 fourth innings overs, the then 23-year-old Warne would prove that fear was well placed.

After captain Allan Border stuck his neck out for Warne, who was not picked for the tie Gabba Test, the leg spinner again failed to impress in Aussie whites.

During the first four days in Melbourne he had taken 1-65 with the ball and made scores of 1 and 5.

The Test was destined to end in another draw as the West Indies reached 1-143 on the final day, with Warne again failing to strike.

I was kind of written off by a lot of people saying this guy is no good, he can’t live up to it, Warne later recalled for cricket.com.au.

Suddenly, as Warne wrote in his autobiography, everything clicked, it felt like magic.

It started with Warne undeterred and the ball fizzing out of his fingers. It ended with West Indies Captain Richie Richardson looking stunned.

What happened in the middle was a blur at the time, but it would later become known as the flipper; Warnes most famous variation.

Instead of gripping the surface and turning away from the right-hander, the ball shot farther, low and fast, suddenly leaving Richardson defenseless.

The ball sped between his bat and pad and bounced into his stumps, with Warne later calling it probably one of the best flippers he’s ever bowled.

He had arrived, even if his arrival was not yet obvious to everyone.

West Indies just thought it was a bad ball going down the ground. Not many people in the early ’90s had seen a pinball machine, many of these guys were just so used to fast bowling, Warne said cricket.com.au.

That day I took 7-52 which led me to believe that if I bowled well enough at Test level then I was good enough.

Warne turned into a wrecking ball: three of the next four wickets Keith Arthurton, Carl Hooper and Phil Simmons all fell to Warne before the West Indies passed 200.

The one who didn’t was Lara, fired by Mike Whitney before he had a big chance to face the leg spinner.

But I think what he produced is just amazing, Lara recalls foxsports.com.au. It’s just ridiculous.

That flipper he threw to Richie Richardson Lucky for me I didn’t pass that run of wickets.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Warne celebrates with teammates after taking 7-52 against the West Indies. Source: News Corp Australia

Warne swept up the tail of the West Indies and had spun Australia to a famous 139-run win, finishing the innings 7–52.

Not a single seven-wicket Test haul has been taken at the MCG since then.

HE WATCHES THE BUSINESS

The performance proved to be the breakout moment Warne had been longing for, setting the stocky blonde from Melbourne’s suburbs on a path to never-before-seen greatness.

But it contributed to a bigger turning point in the world’s cricket landscape, with the former West Indies powerhouse looking vulnerable.

The West Indies had not lost a Test series since they toured New Zealand in 1980 and had not lost to Australia since 1975 when they arrived on these shores 30 years ago.

However, big names that helped to forge that era of dominance began to disappear. Viv Richards, Gordon Greenidge and Malcolm Marshall had called it quits as more retirements lay ahead.

The West Indies then trailed 1–0 in a series against Australia with only three Tests left to play. Making the situation even more concerning was that they had just been undone by a masterclass spin and the next test was at Australia’s top spin venue, the SCG.

Australia had won just six of 33 tests against the West Indies since 1978, but the island nations had not tasted victory at the SCG since 1961, seven tries earlier.

I believe at that point the mood in our camp as we left Melbourne, knowing our history with the SCG, I think there was a lot of panic, Lara said.

I think a lot of the guys thought, how can we save this test match?

It wasn’t a negative attitude, but we were very wary of Sydney not being one of our hunting grounds, for lack of a better word.

And Shane Warne looked businesslike.

And also, at that time, Test Cricket had a lot of people watching when the West Indies played, and the crowd really got behind it.

However, Warne wouldn’t be the only 23-year-old prospect to reveal herself to the world on that series.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Brian Lara had his own breakaway moment during the next test at the SCG. Source: News Corp Australia

The West Indies’ demise could have come in Sydney, after a 2-31 loss in reply to Australia’s 9-503d, if it weren’t for Lara’s own magical moment.

Over the course of 372 balls and almost eight hours in the crease, Lara, who had never made a double century at any level of the game, scored 277, save for a draw for the West Indies.

His double century remains arguably the best Test innings by a visiting batsman on these coasts, only surpassed in runs by Tip Fosters 287 at the same ground 89 years earlier, and Ross Taylor’s 290 for New Zealand at Perth in 2015.

For me it was just great. I was young, excited about the whole thing. I really wanted to get my first Test Hundred and then I blossomed into something much bigger, Lara said.

To get there and see how it developed. I knew in that moment that I had what it takes to be one of the better cricketers. It gave me just the confidence I needed.

The 1992-93 series was already developing into something special, but no one could predict what would happen in the Fourth Test in Adelaide.

Heading into the second innings with a 39-run lead, the West Indies capitulated with the bat to be all-out for 149, leaving the door firmly open for Australia.

Warne was hardly needed, bowling just eight overs in the match. Instead, it was local hero Tim May who did the damage with a barely believable 5-9 from seven overs in the second innings.

It left Australia with two days to make just 186 runs, eventually beating the West Indies for the first time in nearly 20 years.

But things also went wrong for Australia. The hosts crumbled to 8-102 with debutant Justin Langer the only form of resistance.

That was until May got to the crease and made an unbeaten 42, but the departure of Langer for 54 left No. 11 Craig McDermott fighting to take a thrilling one wicket win.

A heartbreak to end all heartbreak ensued as Australia needed just one point to win the game and series.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> West Indies after claiming the only one-run victory in Test cricket history. Source: News Corp Australia

Courtney Walsh bowled a laser-like bouncer that McDermott turned his back on as the ball swept past his helmet, and gloves pulled up against his body.

Walsh didn’t dare look back at the umpire. Instead, he drove off amid sheer scenes of delirium for the West Indies and utter desperation for Australia.

The referee’s finger went up in what was a controversial decision that could not be sanctioned by DRS.

There was certainly a noise, and many people later had plenty to say about what exactly hit the ball, wrote May, who was on the non-striker’s end. Delete in 2010.

But back in the locker room nobody said anything for 20 minutes. There was nothing more to say.

It still hurts.

The one-run win remains the only one in Test cricket’s 145-year history.

A VERY SPECIAL OCCASION

The series was now drawn and with Australia still harboring the scars of a crushing defeat, and the final Test coming on a fast bowler’s paradise at the WACA, there would only be one winner.

Curtly Ambrose took 7-25 in the first innings, and Ian Bishop stricted 6-40 in the second as Australia lost 119 and 178 by an innings and 25 runs.

The West Indies once again held the Frank-Worrell trophy in the air, but there was a sense that the cricketing giants had just gotten away with it.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Lara and Warne at a pro-am golf tournament. Source: News Limited

Under Border’s leadership, and through the next generation of Warne, the Waugh twins and Langer, Australia’s future looked bright.

Meanwhile, the West Indies would have to reflect on their own invincibility, which would finally come to an end during Australia’s 1995 tour of the Caribbean.

Nevertheless, the West Indies had just won one of the great series of Test Crickets that Lara fondly remembers to this day.

When asked where it ranks in series he starred in, Lara said, I mean, that would be very much at the top. If not No. 1, (then) No. 2.

Over the years we’ve dominated Australia, yes, but one of the teams we played against that we were very wary of was Australia.

I was looking forward to that series and I was looking forward to playing Test cricket for a long period of time. It started at the Gabba and became simply one of the best Test series ever played.

It was just a very special occasion.

And it all started with a Shane Warne flipper.