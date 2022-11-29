It was time the Canadian Davis Cup team’s tennis trophy was finally in Canadian hands

Canada’s Flix Auger Aliassime, center, celebrates with teammate after beating Australia’s Alex de Minaur during the final Davis Cup tennis match between Australia and Canada in Malaga, Spain, on Nov. 27, 2022.The Canadian Press

Robert Bettauer was Tennis Canada’s director of tennis development some three decades ago when the federation established a vision with some lofty goals.

One of the top priorities was to win a Davis Cup title one day. On Sunday, Canada finally did it with a historic victory over Australia in Malaga, Spain.

I just sent [former coaching director] Pierre Lamarche texted and said: Mission accomplished, Bettauer said.

A lofty goal for a program that was not a tennis power at the time, Canada has slowly but surely become a player on the international sports scene.

Investments in national training centers, coaching and support staff have paid off and Canadian players have made significant strides in the men’s and women’s game.

Intermediate goals used to be set at a lower level and eventually met, said Bettauer, a longtime tennis broadcaster and CEO of the Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence.

Daniel Nestor became a force in the double world. Eugenie Bouchard and Milos Raonic later took things to the next level in singles with deep Grand Slam runs in the mid-2010s.

Bianca Andreescu broke through with a US Open singles title in 2019 and Leylah Fernandez reached the final in New York in 2021.

In men’s singles, Canada has two top-20 players in Denis Shapovalov and Flix Auger-Aliassime.

Teamed up with veteran veteran Vasek Pospisil in a deep Davis Cup lineup, Canada secured wins over Germany and Italy to set up the final showdown with Australia.

There is no doubt that they showed up in Spain this year ready to win it, Tennis Canada president Michael Downey said.

Alexis Galarneau and Gabriel Diallo completed the Canadian roster. Captain Frank Dancevic pulled the strings and was a motivating force.

Shapovalov lost just six games in his opening singles win over Thanasi Kokkinakis on Sunday, and Auger-Aliassime took it with a straight-sets victory over Alex de Minaur.

This is a huge milestone and achievement for Canadian tennis, Bettauer told The Canadian Press. I’ll have to digest it.

But you can tell I’m experiencing a very happy glow as there are tons of people all over the country.

Canada made its Davis Cup debut in 1913, but had never won the trophy before. Canada came close in 2019 but lost to Spain in the final.

It was time for Canada, Downey said. It was time for these young men to break through.

Bettauer, who represented Canada as a Davis Cup player and coach, recalled that the initial vision some 30 years ago included goals of Olympic gold and a title at the Fed Cup, the international women’s team event now called the Billie Jean King Cup .

Nestor and Sbastien Lareau won men’s doubles gold at the Sydney 2000 Summer Games.

Canada has yet to win a title at the Billie Jean King Cup, but should compete for years to come with Andreescu, Fernandez and doubles player Gaby Dabrowski leading a solid national side.

Downey said plans will be made soon to celebrate the Davis Cup title. A nationwide trophy tour with stops at tennis clubs and schools is one of the options, he said.

When kids see the trophy and they know that Flix and Denis and Vasek and others have performed, it will inspire them, Downey said.

Canada posted a 2-1 record in last September’s qualifying round in Valencia. Canada beat South Korea and Spain before clinching a place in last week’s playoffs as Auger-Aliassime secured a singles win in a 2-1 loss to Serbia.