Sports
It was time the Canadian Davis Cup team’s tennis trophy was finally in Canadian hands
Robert Bettauer was Tennis Canada’s director of tennis development some three decades ago when the federation established a vision with some lofty goals.
One of the top priorities was to win a Davis Cup title one day. On Sunday, Canada finally did it with a historic victory over Australia in Malaga, Spain.
I just sent [former coaching director] Pierre Lamarche texted and said: Mission accomplished, Bettauer said.
A lofty goal for a program that was not a tennis power at the time, Canada has slowly but surely become a player on the international sports scene.
Investments in national training centers, coaching and support staff have paid off and Canadian players have made significant strides in the men’s and women’s game.
Intermediate goals used to be set at a lower level and eventually met, said Bettauer, a longtime tennis broadcaster and CEO of the Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence.
Daniel Nestor became a force in the double world. Eugenie Bouchard and Milos Raonic later took things to the next level in singles with deep Grand Slam runs in the mid-2010s.
Bianca Andreescu broke through with a US Open singles title in 2019 and Leylah Fernandez reached the final in New York in 2021.
In men’s singles, Canada has two top-20 players in Denis Shapovalov and Flix Auger-Aliassime.
Teamed up with veteran veteran Vasek Pospisil in a deep Davis Cup lineup, Canada secured wins over Germany and Italy to set up the final showdown with Australia.
There is no doubt that they showed up in Spain this year ready to win it, Tennis Canada president Michael Downey said.
Alexis Galarneau and Gabriel Diallo completed the Canadian roster. Captain Frank Dancevic pulled the strings and was a motivating force.
Shapovalov lost just six games in his opening singles win over Thanasi Kokkinakis on Sunday, and Auger-Aliassime took it with a straight-sets victory over Alex de Minaur.
This is a huge milestone and achievement for Canadian tennis, Bettauer told The Canadian Press. I’ll have to digest it.
But you can tell I’m experiencing a very happy glow as there are tons of people all over the country.
Canada made its Davis Cup debut in 1913, but had never won the trophy before. Canada came close in 2019 but lost to Spain in the final.
It was time for Canada, Downey said. It was time for these young men to break through.
Bettauer, who represented Canada as a Davis Cup player and coach, recalled that the initial vision some 30 years ago included goals of Olympic gold and a title at the Fed Cup, the international women’s team event now called the Billie Jean King Cup .
Nestor and Sbastien Lareau won men’s doubles gold at the Sydney 2000 Summer Games.
Canada has yet to win a title at the Billie Jean King Cup, but should compete for years to come with Andreescu, Fernandez and doubles player Gaby Dabrowski leading a solid national side.
Downey said plans will be made soon to celebrate the Davis Cup title. A nationwide trophy tour with stops at tennis clubs and schools is one of the options, he said.
When kids see the trophy and they know that Flix and Denis and Vasek and others have performed, it will inspire them, Downey said.
Canada posted a 2-1 record in last September’s qualifying round in Valencia. Canada beat South Korea and Spain before clinching a place in last week’s playoffs as Auger-Aliassime secured a singles win in a 2-1 loss to Serbia.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/sports/article-it-was-time-for-canada-davis-cup-team-tennis-trophy-finally-in/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Embarrassing’ scenes during first test in Perth
- Daisy Hoppens Stylish London Wedding Featured 3 Custom Dresses and Fries Carts
- Xi Jinping betrays the big market
- Will Smith Opens Up About Oscars Slap With Trevor Noah: ‘It Was A Rage That Had Been Bottled Up For A Very Long Time’
- New Google Messages send text sound gives an old-school video game feel
- Inaugurated by Joko Widodo, the Nusantara student dormitory began to be built in Makassar – Mitrapol
- GAM and Haulotte Ibrica reach cooperation agreement in Spain
- Apple Announces 2022 App Store Award Winners
- Men’s basketball returns home for local battle vs. Coppin State on Wednesday night
- 2 People Who Worship PM Modi All Day Get What They Want Says Rahul Gandhi
- Google Doodle World Cup: Google Doodle honors the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.Click here for details
- Walker, Texas Ranger, Matlock & Die Hard Actor was 66