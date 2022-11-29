Miguel named AAC Honor Roll, Bulls host UMass on Tuesday





GAMEDAY INFORMATION University of South Florida (2-5) vs. UMass (4-1) Tuesday November 29 | 19:00 LOCATION: Yuengling Center | Tampa, Fla. SERIES: USF leads 1-0 TV: ESPN+ RADIO: Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn App) | 102.5 HD-2 LIVE STATISTICS: Here TWITTER UPDATES: @USFMBB GAME NOTES: Vision TAMPA (November 28, 2022) The University of South Florida Bulls go on a three-game homestand and aim for their third straight win on Tuesday night when the UMass Minutemen travel to the Yuengling Center. South Florida and UMass have met only once before a 72-61 Bulls victory 40 years ago on December 28, 1982. Despite missing some key pieces during the two-game winning streak, the Bulls have produced back-to-back 70-point scoring while holding their opponents to 61.0 ppg. USF ranked 45th in the NCAA a season ago by allowing only 64.9 ppg. Selton Miguel was named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll on Monday after averaging 15 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds over three games last week. He scored a career-high 19 points in the Bulls’ first win of the season over Saint Joseph’s at the Sunshine Slam. Tyler Harris leads the USF offense with 14.7 ppg, shooting 40 percent from center (14-35) in his last five games. He recorded a season-high 22 points against UAB at the Sunshine Slam. Russell Tchewa recorded a season-high 16 points in last Friday’s win over St. Francis while making a career-best eight field goals (8-10). His 6.3 rebounds per game ranks second. Sam Hines Jr. has made six straight starts for the Bulls and freshman Ryan Conwell was in the starting lineup twice in a row as he recorded a record high of 12 points against St. Francis on Friday. Tuesday is the first real road game for UMass playing a few home games and three games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Minutemen won all three games in Myrtle Beach, where they last played on November 20. Noah Fernandes (11.8 ppg) and Matt Cross (10.5) lead UMass in scoring. Both players shoot more than 40 percent from three-point land. Fernandes is a Wichita State transfers and Cross was from Louisville. Ten of the 16 Minutemen are transfers, including three from South Carolina head coach Frank Martin’s last stop. Follow the Bulls on social media to keep up with the latest USF men’s basketball news (Twitter|Facebook|Instagram). About USF Men’s Basketball The USF men’s basketball team is headed by its head coach Brian Gregory , which will begin its sixth season in the 2022–23 season. Gregory was introduced in March 2017 as the 10th head coach in program history, having previously led programs at Georgia Tech (2011-16) and Dayton (2003-11). Gregory spent nearly a decade as an assistant coach under Michigan State Hall of Fame head coach TomIzzo, helping the Spartans win the 2000 NCAA National Championship. Gregory owns more than 300 head coaching wins and six postseason appearances, including the 2010 NIT Championship with Dayton. In his second season at the helm of the Bulls, Gregory led the team to the best win in the NCAA, most single-season wins in school history, and the 2019 College Basketball Invitational championship. USF has retired three numbers in its history: ChuckyAtkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30), and RadenkoDobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, made eight appearances in the NIT, and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational. For tickets, contact the USF Ticket Office at 1-800-Go-Bulls or by going online toUSFBullsTix.com. #GoBulls

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gousfbulls.com/news/2022/11/28/mens-basketball-miguel-named-to-aac-honor-roll-bulls-host-umass-on-tuesday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos