Beast unleashed Ruturaj Gaikwad throws record seven sixes in an over





Indian batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad shattered List A cricket record by hitting seven consecutive sixes in a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final on Monday, November 28.

Uttar Pradesh bowler Shiva Singh was on the receiving end of the chaos caused by Gaikwad, who hit seven sixes in a row 6 6 6 6 6nb 6 6. In doing so, Gaikwad became the first batsman in the history of white-ball cricket to hit seven consecutive sixes in an over. The Maharashtra opener ended his fiery swing unbeaten on 220 off 159 balls. His solid innings, which were studded with 10 fours and 16 sixes, helped his side put up a competitive total of 330/5 in 50 overs. The record for most sixes in an over in all forms of cricket is held by Lee Germon, a former Blackcaps wicketkeeper batsman, who hit eight sixes in an over, including 17 no-balls and costing 77 runs, in a first-class game during the 198990 season. Gaikwad’s 43 overflow also became the joint most expensive over in List A cricket history, previously achieved by Northern Districts’ Brett Hampton and Joe Carter in New Zealand’s domestic 50-over match in 2018. Most expensive overs in List A cricket: Runs Ball-for-ball analysis of the over Player(s) and team Season 43 4 6 nb6 nb6 1 6 6 6 BR Hampton (23) and JF Carter (18) of Northern Districts (v Central Districts) 2018/19 43 6 6 6 6 6 na6 6 Ruturaj Gaikwad (43) from Maharashtra (s Uttar Pradesh) 2022/23 Only four players have achieved the feat of hitting six sixes in an over in international cricket South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs, India’s Yuvraj Singh, West Indies’ Kieron Pollard and USA’s Jaskaran Malhotra. WATCH: Herschelle Gibbs six sixes from the 2007 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup clash against the Netherlands.

Video

cook19



01:03

CWC Greatest Moments – Gibbs goes 6,6,6,6,6,6 in 2007 WATCH: Yuvraj Singh’s famous six sixes in a row against Stuart Broad from the 2007 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Video

cook19



03:27

Postpe Greatest Moments: Yuvraj Singh throws six sixes in an over A banter from England’s Andrew Flintoff led Yuvraj Singh to hit Stuart Broad six sixes in the 2007 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. WATCH: USA batter Jaskaran Malhotra’s six sixes in an over v PNG.

Video

Credit: USA Cricket



02:56

Jaskaran Malhotra’s six sixes in an over | USA vs PNG

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/2919023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos