Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Releases 2023 Schedule – Clarksville Online





Clarksville, TN — Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis head coach Mary Sorbello Morrison announced the Governors 19-game spring schedule ahead of the program’s inaugural season at the ASUN conference. “We are excited to release our first spring schedule in the ASUN!” said Sorbello Morrison, “There are many different schools that we have never played before and also many new places that we will be traveling to. Our girls, Ross [Brown]and I am excited to start this new journey in the ASUN! The APSU Govs’ spring roster features 10 home games, four new opponents, and one Power Five foe. Austin Peay State University begins its season on the road against a pair of Conference USA opponents in Middle Tennessee (January 22) and Western Kentucky (January 26). The Govs look forward to opening the season with their fifth all-time win against the Blue Raiders and then extending their program-record winning streak against the Hilltoppers by five games. After hosting former conference rival Belmont (Jan. 27) in Evansville, the governors travel to Kentucky for three-straight road matches. The Govs take on another pair of familiar enemies to kick off their Bluegrass State tour in Murray State (Feb. 3) and Southeast Missouri (Feb. 4) at the Kenlake Tennis Center in Hardin, Kentucky. APSU has won five of its last six games against the Racers, including a 4-3 victory in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Championship last season. The Govs then face another team they have postseason history with in the RedHawks. APSU faced the RedHawks in each of its last three postseason appearances, defeating SEMO to claim the 2021 OVC Women’s Tennis Championship. Austin Peay State University takes on Louisville (February 17) for the second straight season before embarking on a five-game homestand against Cumberland (February 25) and the University of the Cumberlands (February 26). APSU kicks off March against Illinois State (March 4), followed by their first ever game against Northern Kentucky (March 10) and an in-state clash against Chattanooga (March 11). The Govs kick off the ASUN road game against a pair of new opponents in Queens (March 17) and North Florida (March 19), before returning home for the final four home games of the season. After opening the ASUN homestand against Lipscomb (March 24), governments organize Eastern Kentucky (March 26). Another opponent the APSU govs are reacquainting with in the ASUN, this season is also the first in the ASUN for EKU tennis after the program was disbanded after winning the 2018 OVC Women’s Tennis Regular Season and Tournament titles. APSU is 11-30 all time against the Colonels and last faced them in the 2018 OVC title game. Returning home, the Govs host Stetson (March 31), before welcoming Florida Gulf Coast (April 2) to Clarksville for the home final. Heading into final games, the Govs travel to Central Arkansas (April 6) before heading to Jacksonville, Alabama for the regular season finale against Jacksonville State (April 8). All 13 ASUN women’s tennis programs are part of the ASUN Women’s Tennis Championship, with the top three seed automatically receiving a bye to the quarterfinals. The first round and quarterfinals of the tournament will be held in the top four seeds, while the semifinals and championship game will be held at the UNF Tennis Complex in Jacksonville, Florida. Follow the APSU Govs For news and updates ahead of Austin Peay State University’s inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin PeayTennis).

