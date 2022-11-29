Stucky Garners SEC Freshman of the Week Honors





GAINESVILLE, Fla. After leading Florida to its 25th SEC championship this weekend, Alexis Stucky was tabbed as the SEC Freshman of the Week. This is Stucky’s 10th accolade during the 2022 campaign (Freshman 6, Setter 2, Overall 2). The 10 weekly awards are the most in program history, with Allie Monserez in the 2016 season (8). The Laramie, Wyo native earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors a day ago, along with a spot on both the All-SEC Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team. Over the course of the weekend, the rookie averaged 11.25 assists per set, 1.62 digs per set, 1.00 points per set, and 0.50 kills per set while leading the team to .354 batting efficiency. In Friday’s matchup, she passed the 1,000 assists mark, becoming just the second Florida freshman to achieve that feat. She dished out 37 assists in the sweep, leading the team to a .409 clip, while also recording four digs, three kills and one ace. In the regular season finale on Saturday, Stucky recorded 53 assists and led the team to a .322 batting average to capture the SEC crown. She also racked up nine digs, two blocks, two aces, and one kill in the win. The Gators return to action on Friday for the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Florida A&M. The first service is scheduled at 7 p.m. in the Exactech Arena. Player of the week: Morgan Fingall, Tennessee

Offensive Player of the Week: Morgan Fingall, Tennessee

Defense Player of the Week: Azhani Tealer, Kentucky

Setter of the week: Emma Grome, Kentucky

Freshmen of the week: Alexis Stucky Florida

