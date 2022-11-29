Clap to Australian cricket greats as test match features dumped for $30 food and drink vouchers

Already disaffected and still feeling sad, former Australian cricketers and the latest cancellation of catered events in the home state’s Test matches has added more fuel to a simmering fire.

The Australian Cricketers Association has replaced groomed features at test matches with a $30 food and drink voucher and former players are reportedly unhappy with what they see as continued shabby treatment by the game hierarchy and governing bodies.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Justin Langer speaks exclusively to 7NEWS.

Watch, stream and keep up with Australia’s Home of Cricket 7plus >>

As the current team gear up for a test against the West Indies in Perth on Wednesday (which will be live and free via the Seven network), a former Australian cricketer told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald that the new voucher packs a punch was for past players.

Come if you like, but we don’t really care – that’s the message I get out.

The Australian team celebrates during a test match in India in 2001. Credit: Getty Images

The groomed features for the past players are designed to maintain camaraderie among the group, where they can come together and celebrate their glory days.

But now that the event has ended, the new offer of the voucher has been poorly received and it has been reported that past player groups (discussing) or attending would be seen as acceptance of the change.

The ACA has defended its decision, saying attendance at the catered functions had declined.

The benefit of this event is that it gives us a greater opportunity to connect with our former players, listen to their thoughts on the game and talk to them about the programs and services available, ACA CEO Todd said. Greenberg to The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.

Whether that be support around their wellbeing, health check days or even the opportunity to get paid to go back and coach at a local cricket club through our Game Development Grants.

The relationship between past players and current stars remains a hot topic, as does the relationship between former great Cricket Australia

Those relationships recently reached a flashpoint when former Aussie opener Justin Langer was fired as coach of the Australian men’s team.

Steve Smith during a test match at the SCG in 2016. Credit: Cricket Australia via Getty Images

Langer wrote one exclusive column for The West Australian on Friday where he tried to call off the war.

He wrote that he had recently contacted the current players and they were happy, encouraging, positive things.

He also said: We all love Australian cricket. Of course everyone is entitled to their opinion, but ultimately everyone wants to see what is best for cricket in this country.

Former Test captain Mark Taylor recently said the fights have not been great for the Australian cricket brand.

Let’s have some more positivity around Australian cricket. Less thought about individual brands, and a little more about the team brand or the national brand.

Wild video emerges of enraged golfers on the course: Ill f****** knock you out Pitch Invader protests Qatar with rainbow flag as World Cup game is canceled