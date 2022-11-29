Sports
Clap to Australian cricket greats as test match features dumped for $30 food and drink vouchers
Already disaffected and still feeling sad, former Australian cricketers and the latest cancellation of catered events in the home state’s Test matches has added more fuel to a simmering fire.
The Australian Cricketers Association has replaced groomed features at test matches with a $30 food and drink voucher and former players are reportedly unhappy with what they see as continued shabby treatment by the game hierarchy and governing bodies.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Justin Langer speaks exclusively to 7NEWS.
Watch, stream and keep up with Australia’s Home of Cricket 7plus >>
As the current team gear up for a test against the West Indies in Perth on Wednesday (which will be live and free via the Seven network), a former Australian cricketer told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald that the new voucher packs a punch was for past players.
Come if you like, but we don’t really care – that’s the message I get out.
The groomed features for the past players are designed to maintain camaraderie among the group, where they can come together and celebrate their glory days.
But now that the event has ended, the new offer of the voucher has been poorly received and it has been reported that past player groups (discussing) or attending would be seen as acceptance of the change.
The ACA has defended its decision, saying attendance at the catered functions had declined.
The benefit of this event is that it gives us a greater opportunity to connect with our former players, listen to their thoughts on the game and talk to them about the programs and services available, ACA CEO Todd said. Greenberg to The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.
Whether that be support around their wellbeing, health check days or even the opportunity to get paid to go back and coach at a local cricket club through our Game Development Grants.
The relationship between past players and current stars remains a hot topic, as does the relationship between former great Cricket Australia
Those relationships recently reached a flashpoint when former Aussie opener Justin Langer was fired as coach of the Australian men’s team.
Langer wrote one exclusive column for The West Australian on Friday where he tried to call off the war.
He wrote that he had recently contacted the current players and they were happy, encouraging, positive things.
He also said: We all love Australian cricket. Of course everyone is entitled to their opinion, but ultimately everyone wants to see what is best for cricket in this country.
Former Test captain Mark Taylor recently said the fights have not been great for the Australian cricket brand.
Let’s have some more positivity around Australian cricket. Less thought about individual brands, and a little more about the team brand or the national brand.
|
Sources
2/ https://7news.com.au/sport/cricket/slap-to-australian-cricket-greats-as-test-match-functions-are-dumped-for-a-30-food-and-drink-vouchers-c-8999499
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Clap to Australian cricket greats as test match features dumped for $30 food and drink vouchers
- Exclusive: US plans to send 100-mile strike weapon to Ukraine
- Stucky Garners SEC Freshman of the Week Honors
- Analysis of the dynamics of COVID-19, different age groups, anti-vaccine populations, and impact on reinfection
- How environmental and genetic factors affect SARS-CoV-2 immune responses across populations
- Gujarat Elections: Modi and Shah Step Up Attack on Congress as Election Battle Heats Up | Latest India News
- Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Releases 2023 Schedule – Clarksville Online
- How Xi Jinping might react
- Kalimantan is rarely hit by an earthquake; BMKG explains why
- Beast unleashed Ruturaj Gaikwad throws record seven sixes in an over
- Gujarat Elections 2022 Live: Congress must shun caste, communalism and vote banks policy to regain trust, says PM Modi
- Miguel named AAC Honor Roll, Bulls host UMass on Tuesday