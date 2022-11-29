APSU Men’s Tennis Announces 2023 Schedule – Clarksville Online





Clarksville, TN — Austin Peay State University (APSU), tennis director and head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown announced the governors’ 18 games and inaugural ASUN conference schedule on Monday. “I’m excited about our spring schedule,” said Brown. “It’s good that we have a lot of conference games; the level of the teams we play in the ASUN will also be very high. The Governors’ spring list includes 11 home games, the most since 2013 and the second most since 2004, eight ASUN games, and four new opponents. Austin Peay State University will host former conference rival Belmont (January 28) and Oakland City (January 29) in Evansville to open the spring before embarking on a season-long three-game road trip against Saint Louis (February 3). After their game against the Billikens, the APSU Govs return to Tennessee for an in-state clash against Middle Tennessee (Feb. 19) before taking on Alabama A&M (Feb. 24). Austin Peay State University will host Cumberlands (February 25) and Cumberland (February 28) in their first games in Clarksville in 2023. The APSU Govs open March with two consecutive games against Bluegrass State opponents in Brescia (March 2) and Northern Kentucky (March 10). The Bearcats are APSU’s first opponent of the spring. After finishing the non-conference season and a five-game homestand against Chattanooga (March 11), the APSU govs kick off ASUN play at fellow conference newcomer Queens (March 17) before taking on the reigning North Florida ASUN champions (March 19) in Jacksonville, Florida. Austin Peay hosts Lipscomb (March 24) before reacquainting with a former conference rival in Eastern Kentucky (March 26). The 2022-23 season is also the first in the ASUN for EKU tennis, after the program was disbanded after the 2018 season. APSU has won six of its last nine encounters against the Colonels, including a semifinal appearance in the 2013 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Tennis Championship. The Govs finish their final regular season homestand against a pair of new opponents in Florida Gulf Coast (March 31) and Stetson (April 1). En route for its final games, APSU travels to Lipscomb (April 6) before heading to Jacksonville, Alabama for the regular season finale against another well-known foe and conference opponent, Jacksonville State (April 8). All 12 ASUN men’s tennis programs are part of the ASUN men’s tennis championship, with the top four seed automatically receiving a bye to the quarterfinals. The first round and quarterfinals of the tournament will be held in the top four seeds, while the semifinals and championship game will be held at the UNF Tennis Complex in Jacksonville, Florida. Follow the APSU Govs For news and updates ahead of the APSU Men’s Tennis inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clarksvilleonline.com/2022/11/28/apsu-mens-tennis-announces-2023-schedule/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos