Doerrie-Canucks; Hockey culture takes another hit





With a day off for the Boston Bruins on Sunday, the Bruins news cycle was slow, but there was plenty of news around the NHL as Thanksgiving weekend in the United States came to a close. Unfortunately, one of the biggest stories once again cast a dark shadow over league and hockey culture. After being hired as an analyst by the Vancouver Canucks last January, Rachel Doerrie became the first woman ever to join an NHL coaching staff on August 1 when she was promoted to analyst and assistant video coach for the Canucks. However, almost two months later on September 27, Doerrie was surprisingly fired by the Canucks. According to her, the Canucks told her that her contract was terminated because she announced her promotion on her personal Twitter account. However, Doerrie claims the shooting went much deeper than that and that her human and worker rights were violated by the team during her brief stint with the Canucks. In a complaint filed last week with the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal, Rachel Dorie claimed she had been discriminated against by the team because of her mental and physical disabilities. She specifically named assistant general manager Emilie Castonguay and made Castonguay a defendant in the claim. The past 2 months has [sic] been very difficult for me. It destroyed me mentally and emotionally. I feel broken. I’m done hiding,” Doerrie said in a tweet on Sunday evening revealing she had filed the complaint. The past 2 months have been very hard for me. It destroyed me mentally and emotionally. I feel broken. I’m done hiding.https://t.co/PeqLg6ElMF — Rachel Doerrie (@racheldoerrie) November 27, 2022 https://t.co/V16VMbhS4V — Rachel Doerrie (@racheldoerrie) November 28, 2022 The Boston Bruins who signed Mitchell Miller earlier this month completely contradicted the NHLs and their message that they are all inclusive and that discrimination of any kind should not be part of the NHL and hockey culture. If true, Doerrie’s Canucks treatment does the same and is another black eye on a league that seems to last, keep taking one step forward and two steps back when it comes to inclusion and discrimination. The same dorks who defended the Bruins and Miller, and are fine turning a blind eye to a team that condones or be a part of discrimination, will surely bash Doerrie and not the Canucks, but I hope her voice and bravery go public here, prove louder than the ignorance that still reigns in hockey and culture in general. National Hockey Now NYI: Also Islanders of New York veteran forward Zach Parise the best bargain in the NHL right now? PGH: Have the Pittsburgh Penguins finally found their feet? PHI: Pigs have to fly because John Tortorella bites his tongue when it comes to discussing the season for the Philadelphia Flyers so far. WSH: Are the Washington capitals Already regretting their off-season goalkeeper overhaul? IT: According to two Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, shot-blocking injuries are ‘what winning looks like’ COL: How’s the Colorado avalanche still winning despite being plagued by injuries? canada hockey now MTL: Canadians from Montreal general manager Kent Hughes has been working on the NHL trade to get his team ready for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

