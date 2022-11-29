Sports
George Logothetis named Coach of the Year of Table Tennis Australia
George Logothetis has been named Community Coach of the Year 2022 by Table Tennis Australia (TTA).
Logothetis is the first-ever recipient of the TTA coach award.
Congratulations George, you are a worthy winner, the TTA said in a Facebook post on Monday.
The Greek-Australian coach started his table tennis career in Greece as a player at the age of six. His achievements include playing table tennis for the Greek national team, and he was also crowned Greek champion in the junior age group.
Since then he has started full-time as a table tennis coach. This role has taken him to three Australian states and territories so far and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
It’s a challenging job. It’s a fun job. It’s definitely not a 9 to 5 job. So you must have the passion and drive to create good conditions for your athletes, Logothetis said in a YouTube video.
It’s a long journey. But at the end of the day it is very worth it.
What about his future plans in an ever-changing sports industry? Logothetis said he doesn’t like to plan ahead.
Every time I try to imagine where I will be [in the] for the next five years I will most likely fail. I’m moving in the right direction, but there are so many challenges that you don’t really know about, Logothetis said.
All I know is that I will never stop trying to become a better coach.
|
Sources
2/ https://greekherald.com.au/sports/george-logothetis-named-table-tennis-australias-coach-of-the-year/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The CFLR launches the Circle of HOPE
- George Logothetis named Coach of the Year of Table Tennis Australia
- UK expands online safety legislation to criminalize promoting self-harm • TechCrunch
- Bombardier Defense accepts major European job package
- GOP lawmakers mostly refuse to condemn Trump following white supremacist meeting
- ‘Eat The Rich’: You can now buy chocolates from Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss
- US Army Air Defense Planners Tackle Growing Drone Threats
- Nigeria Plans for the future with new studios
- Subway Atlanta elevator innovation could change how buildings rise
- UC Davis Law pulls from US News & World Report rankings
- Philippines earthquake | National News … – Goshen News
- Sanctioning a mega group of electric weavers in Telangana as a return gift for the G20 logo, KTR asks Modi