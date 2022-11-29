George Logothetis named Coach of the Year of Table Tennis Australia

George Logothetis has been named Community Coach of the Year 2022 by Table Tennis Australia (TTA).

Logothetis is the first-ever recipient of the TTA coach award.

Congratulations George, you are a worthy winner, the TTA said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The Greek-Australian coach started his table tennis career in Greece as a player at the age of six. His achievements include playing table tennis for the Greek national team, and he was also crowned Greek champion in the junior age group.

Since then he has started full-time as a table tennis coach. This role has taken him to three Australian states and territories so far and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

It’s a challenging job. It’s a fun job. It’s definitely not a 9 to 5 job. So you must have the passion and drive to create good conditions for your athletes, Logothetis said in a YouTube video.

It’s a long journey. But at the end of the day it is very worth it.

What about his future plans in an ever-changing sports industry? Logothetis said he doesn’t like to plan ahead.

Every time I try to imagine where I will be [in the] for the next five years I will most likely fail. I’m moving in the right direction, but there are so many challenges that you don’t really know about, Logothetis said.

All I know is that I will never stop trying to become a better coach.