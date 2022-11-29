Sports
Australia vs West Indies, First Test, Perth, Teams, Weather, Tickets, Schedules, Times, Scores, Squads, Ultimate Guide
The first men’s test of the Australian summer has finally arrived and Pat Cummins confirms his XI for the first game against the West Indies on these shores in seven years.
Ashes hero Scott Boland is left out of the XI (scroll down) with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood joining Cummins in the three-man pace attack.
Meanwhile, the first test pitch has been revealed 24 hours after the first ball with a significant green cast on the surface of Perth Stadium.
Warner’s warning about Green’s IPL dream | 01:14
The manager has left 12mm of grass on the field with most decks closer to 8mm.
He is afraid with temperatures above 30 degrees on Tuesday and on the first day on Wednesday the field can crack a lot, hence the extra grass cover.
Kraigg Brathwaites’ team will do anything to upset red-hot favorites Australia, who managed a convincing 4-0 Ashes series victory over England last time they played at home.
Find out everything you need to know about the Test series starting Wednesday in our Ultimate Guide.
AUSTRALIA VS WEST INDIES SERIES EXAMPLE
The Australians have an identical line-up to the one that dominated England last summer with Usman Khawaja partnering David Warner at the top of the table after originally being recalled at number 5.
Khawaja is currently on 888 runs for the calendar year and can pass 1000 in the First Test at Perth, with his fifth century since being recalled for the Sydney Test, while also having two scores of 90 against Pakistan.
Marnus Labuschagne is ranked No. 3 and Steve Smith is predicted to have a great summer at No. 4 after adjusting his batting stance to better counteract the short-ball tactics that have returned his brilliant record in recent seasons. to go.
Travis Head will look to leave behind a poor record outdoors and dominate on Australian soil as he did in recent home series as he clears a century at the top of the league in one day of cricket.
Rounding out the top six, Cameron Green will be looking for his maiden Test century after a pair of near misses last summer, while his teammates offer the bowling attack a point of difference and the luxury of some reprieve for the fast-paced front line.
READ MORE
PART ONE: Inside Warne’s ridiculous arrival as Lara reveals the moment Test Giant panicked
Wow moment could spark Smith’s perfect storm despite a strange massage mishap
Alex Carey is another player chasing his maiden Test century and will offer batting insurance in the mid to lower order.
Skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will lead the pace attack, with three-Test sensation Scott Boland remaining on the sidelines despite his 2021-22 breakaway summer against England, where he took 18 wickets at 9.55 in three games .
Boland is the only change Australia has made from Australia’s last test last January.
Spinner Nathan Lyon will be looking to take 450 Test wickets this summer with just 12 to be had (438) and is a lock after being the only spinner named in the side.
Back-up batsman Marcus Harris was the only surprise addition to the side, announced before Matthew Renshaw’s double high scoring for the Premiers XI in a match where Harris failed in both innings.
For the West Indies, just four players return from their last tour in 2015/16 in captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Jermaine Blackwood.
Like father Like Son? Chanderpaul Stars | 02:49
Like Australia, the tourists failed to progress to the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup, but quite a few of their players have had time to adjust to the conditions after arriving in October for the short format tournament.
Coach Phil Simmons will step down after the Test series after their poor results in the T20 group stage.
The tourists have so far drawn their tour match against a combined NSW-ACT XI and had a strong match against the Prime Minsters XI in a day night which was also drawn.
Their top spot has been plagued with inconsistency, but centuries to Blackwood and Joshua De Silva against England and Kyle Myers against Bangladesh in two home series wins are cause for optimism.
Smith explains change in technique | 02:37
Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 26, the son of the West Indies great Shivrnarine will partner Braithwaite at the top of the order following his century against the First Minsters XI in what will be his Test debut.
Their pace attack includes veterans in former skipper Holder and Kemar Roach, while Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales are both exciting youngsters with good pace, while Roston Chase will be the spinner.
Australia will go in as firm favourites, but the West Indies have some star power making them an unpredictable and exciting team heading into the first Test series of the summer.
SQUAD
Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner
Confirmed XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas
Probably XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.
FOX CRICKET TALENT TIPS
Mike Hoessey
Result: Australia 2-0
Most runs: Usman Khawaja
Most wickets: Mitchell Starc
Player of the series: Mitchell Starc
Adam Gilchrist
Result: Australia 2-0
Most runs: Marnus Labuschagne
Most wickets: Josh Hazlewood
Player of the series: Josh Hazlewood
Mark Howard
Result: Australia 2-0
Most runs:Steve Smith
Most wickets: Pat Cummins
Player of the series:Steve Smith
Lara remembers Warne’s escape moment | 03:55
HOW TO WATCH
Wireless fans can also catch all the action on SEN, ABC and Triple M, with all audio streams available on the CA Live app.
MOUNTS
First Test: November 30 – December 4 at Perth Stadium, 1:20pm (AEDT)
Second Test: December 8-12 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 2.30pm (AEDT)
PERTH WEATHER FORECAST
Wednesday: 35, partly cloudy (0% chance)
Thursday 25, partly cloudy (10% chance)
Friday: 27, cloudy (0% chance)
Saturday: 29, mostly sunny (5% chance)
Sunday: 30, mostly sunny (10% chance)
TICKETS
Buy tickets at cricket.com.au here.
LADBROKES OPPORTUNITIES
First test
Australia: $1.13
West Indies: $10.00
Draw: $11.00
* From Tuesday 29 November
|
