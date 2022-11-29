There is a hunger for table tennis JTTA President | Sport





At last Saturday’s President’s Trophy table tennis tournament, JTTA President Andrew Lue said there was what he described as a thirst for the sport. Lue came to that conclusion because of the support and enthusiasm of the participants in the event held at GC Foster College for Physical Education and Sport. “As we can see from the turnout and the crowd, there was a thirst for the tournament. I am very happy with the way it turned out. Now it’s past 10am and we’ve got two games to go, so yeah, I’m really happy with how it went,” he said with genuine satisfaction in his voice. The one-day tournament received nearly 180 entries, leaving Lue with nothing but regrets about the event. “I’m just sorry we couldn’t spread it over two days,” he said, “so we could have better quality and we could have doubles and more events.” On Saturday, female players also played against their male counterparts in the men’s B section. The reintroduction of the provision gave fans one of the best games of the day. Women’s and Under-19 singles winner Tsenaye Lewis took on former national cadet player Matthew Fung in a five-set classic, with Fung holding back his mettle to win at the very end. That seems to set Lewis up for two fights with her sister Gianna, in the women’s singles and the under-19 singles, winning both finals. The President’s Trophy concluded a period with several tournaments. With senior and youth regional championships coming up early in the new year, the JTTA president cheered and looked ahead. “I am happy with the enthusiasm. I hope we can build on it next year, get a squad in training, get some leagues going and also focus on the schools and inter-collegiate leagues,” he added. In recent weeks the sport has witnessed competitions hosted by the Kingston and St Andrew Table Tennis Association and the Jamaica Table Tennis Players Association, and smaller events hosted by the Supersonic Table Tennis Club and Infinity Table Tennis. Lue noticed the buzz he witnessed among the youngest players in attendance at GC Foster. “The 11- and 13-year-olds, even when they didn’t have games, played on the walls, with the volleyball net, the badminton net. They just couldn’t stop playing,” he said. With this in mind, he has set his sights on reviving interschool competitions. “Definitely. We will have to try and motivate the school coordinators to get their teams in shape, see if we can get coaches in the schools to make sure we have a good quality competition,” Lue underlined.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/sports/20221129/there-thirst-table-tennis-jtta-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos