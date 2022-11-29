Bears win streak hits five with victory in Central Connecticut





Next game: Holy Cross 11-30-2022 | 7:00 pm Nov 30 (Wed) / 7pm Holy Cross History PROVISION, RI Women’s brown basketball earned its fifth straight win on Monday night with a 69-46 victory in Central Connecticut. Brown (5-2) was led by Kyla Jones who scored 17 runs and Charlotte Jewel , who scored 13. Jones scored all 17 points in the first half and finished the game with five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Jewell went 3-for-3 out of three and had four rebounds. Grace Arnolie had another strong game for the Bears, finishing with seven points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. My Murray had six points and eight rebounds. The Bears shot more than 47 percent from the floor and blocked Central Connecticut (1-4), giving the Blue Devils a shot just 29.7 percent. Brown was not trailing in the game and led for 39:29. The Bears wreaked havoc in the paint, beating Central Connecticut 36-16. Gianna Aiello started the game strong for the Bears, scoring six of Brown’s first 10 points as the Bears jumped ahead 10-4. CCSU tied the game at one point, but Brown took a 21–18 lead after the first quarter. Brown’s first double-digit lead came from a threesome Mackenzie Leahy , put the Bears up 33-21. The quarter belonged to Jones, as the junior scored 11 runs in the second inning, going 5-for-8 from the floor. Jones’ final second layup ended the half with Brown leading 39–25. Jewell started the second half with a three and a jumper from Arnolie put the Bears ahead 44-25. Central Connecticut cut the lead to 13, but Aiello beat the buzzer with a layup to put Brown up 50-35. Jewell led the Bears in the fourth quarter with eight points and hit two threes. Bet Nelson and Groenburg page also hit threes as Brown ended any chance of a Blue Devil comeback. Anamekwe’s daughter ended the game for the Bears with a layup. NEXT ONE Brown will be back home for a match against Holy Cross on Wednesday, November 30 at 7pm. The Bears will host their Mental Health Awareness match against the Crusaders.



BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletic program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A donation through the Sports Foundation has an immediate impact on today’s brown bears, helping them to be their best in class, in competition and most importantly in the community. Click for more information about supporting the Bearshere. FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

Follow for the latest news about Brown Athletics @BrownU_Bearson Twitter,@BrownU_Bearson Instagram, likeBrownUBearson Facebook and subscribe to theBrownAthleticsYoutube Channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2022/11/28/womens-basketball-bears-win-streak-hits-five-with-victory-at-central-connecticut.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos