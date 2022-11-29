Nigeria lands in Rwanda for WKup qualifiers





Nigeria’s senior cricket team, the Yellow Greens, are expected to arrive in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, on Tuesday for the 2024 ICC Mens T20 Africa Sub Region B World Cup qualifier. The team arrived in Rwanda via Zimbabwe, where they embarked on a week-long training trip that included four warm-up matches against Midwest Rhinos cricket club in Kwekwe. Nigeria won the series 3-1. It started with a loss of 122 to 126 runs in the first game, before the Yellows Greens followed it up with comprehensive wins in the last three games, beating Rhinos 102-59, 82-39 and 112-111 runs. National coach Clive Ogbimi expressed his optimism about the impact of the training tour on the players. We selected an international level team for the tour and the guys learned a lot, especially in fieldwork and game organization. You will notice that Nigeria batted first in four games and we didn’t get the last 125 runs. It shows that a little more needs to be done, as far as the batter is concerned. We start well and we have to be able to finish well. On the other hand, the batters will have to show tremendous faith in their abilities and Coach Steve and I have always emphasized that. All things considered, we had a brilliant performance from the players to win the nervous games and we hope to go to Rwanda with that winning momentum, said Ogbimi. If all teams arrive today, technical meetings will follow on Wednesday, while action will begin on Thursday with four games a day until December 9. Nigeria will take on Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Eswatini, Gambia, Cameroon and Ghana for the two available slots in Sub-Region B as the top two teams will join Kenya and Rwanda in the African Regional Final announced for Namibia in 2023.

