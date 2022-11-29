WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bulldogs prove elite in early season games

Yale Athletics

The Yale women’s hockey team (800, 400 ECAC) has proven to be among the best in the nation after early success in an undefeated start to the season and winning the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase.

After big wins over nationally ranked ECAC foes No. 4 Quinnipiac (1410, 610 ECAC) and No. 15 Princeton (451, 240 ECAC), the Bulldogs faced No. 12 Pennsylvania State University (1181, 310 Big 10) in a pair of home games, defeating the Nittany Two times lions.

After the wins over Penn State, the Bulldogs headed to Las Vegas for Thanksgiving break to play in the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase. This was the team’s first year playing in the showcase, making its debut this year. The tournament replaced their usual Nutmeg Classic in which the Bulldogs have played since 2007.

The Vegas tournament was a lot of fun, captain Claire Dalton 23 told the News. I’m glad we got the chance to participate!

Once there, wins against Boston University and No. 5 University of Minnesota propelled the Bulldogs to No. 3 in the nation in the USCHO poll, where the team also received three first place votes. Minnesota fell from No. 3 to No. 5.

The Bulldogs battled two scoreless periods against the Terriers before Carina DiAntonio 26 hit one past the BU goaltender on assists from Charlotte Welch 23 and Dalton. Dalton’s assist marked her 100th career point as a Bulldog, making her the third player to reach this milestone in program history.

It’s an honor, Dalton said of reaching the milestone. It is an indication of the angle this program has turned. We have plenty of girls who are on pace to break and set records, some of whom are not even seniors. When both the team and individuals reach new heights, you know the program has a bright future ahead.

Less than a minute after DiAntonio’s goal, Emma Harvey scored 25 to bring the game’s final score to 20. Yale goaltender Pia Dukaric 25 made 26 saves against the Terriers, recording her third shutout of the season.

The game against Minnesota is one of the biggest in the team’s history, and Yale stands alone as the only remaining undefeated team in the nation.

In the first period of the game, both teams filled the nets, with six goals scored between the teams.

In the first two minutes of the game, Rebecca Vanstone 23 gave the Bulldogs a 10 lead as she scored her first goal of the season in her second game after sitting out around six weeks with injury.

I think in every game it’s great for the team to score first because it gives us momentum and confidence, and this was no different, Vanstone said. We were especially excited because it was such a big game for us, and I think the first goal set the tone for the game.

The teams looked set to go into the first interval tied at two goals apiece with less than a minute left in the period. However, with less than 37 seconds left in the first, rookie Jordan Ray scored 26 to put the Bulldogs back in the lead.

Four different underclassmen earned points for Yale against Minnesota, continuing a trend of large contributions from young players early in the season.

Freshman forward Ray leads the Bulldogs in goals and points at five and 10 respectively. Freshmen have folded seamlessly into the team, contributing up and down the lineup.

We are building this program into a championship team and the underclassmen are a big part of our success, Elle Hartje 24 wrote to the news earlier this season. We keep getting questions about how we are going to react after last year’s success, and I think the production of the younger players is proof that we have every intention of being even better this year than last year.

At 32 against Minnesota, Yale wasn’t done yet. Rather than settle for one goal, Dalton scored 11 seconds later to double the lead going into the interval.

Minnesota scored a power play goal in the second period to cut Yales’ lead to 43. Despite the Gophers beating Yale 85 in the third period, Dukaric was a brick wall in the net and managed to secure the Bulldogs victory to set.

Beating Minnesota was great, Dalton said. This will be very important for overall team morale. We have an important weekend ahead of us against Cornell and Colgate, and we will have to be confident to beat these two talented opponents.

Yale returns to Ingalls Rink to face ECAC opponents Cornell and Colgate. The puck drops at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 2 as the Bulldogs play the Big Red. Yale takes on Colgate on Saturday, December 3 at 3 p.m. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+.







