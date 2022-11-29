Edey, Loyer earn weekly awards from the Big Ten





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. After three victories in the Phil Knight Legacy, Zach Edey and Fletcher rent were honored by the Big Ten for their role in helping Purdue to the title. The Boilermakers clinched the title with impressive wins over West Virginia (80-68), No. 6 Gonzaga (84-66) and No. 8 Duke (75-56). It is the second year in a row that Purdue has won its FeastWeek Tournament after winning the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic title a year ago. Edey earned tournament MVP honors after a dominant performance in all three games. He scored 24 points with 12 rebounds in the win over West Virginia, 23 points with seven rebounds and three blocks against Gonzaga and 21 points with 12 rebounds vs. Duke. He averaged 22.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists in Portland’s three games. For the season, he averaged 21.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 assists in 29.8 minutes per game. He shoots 61.5 percent from the field and 75.6 percent from the free throw line. Loyer, meanwhile, was at his best in wins over Gonzaga and Duke, averaging 16.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the wins. He shot 7-of-14 from deep over the two games and leads the Boilermakers with 15, 3-pointers on the season. For the year, Loyer averages 11.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 15-of-39 (.385) from deep. Named the National Team of the Week by several organizations, the Boilermakers moved to No. 5 on the AP Top 25 poll and will play Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night.

