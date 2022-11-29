Should Tennessee football choose Orange Bowl over Sugar Bowl?

Tennessee football may deserve to go to the Sugar Bowl, but the Orange Bowl could be a better outcome.

That’s the peculiar situation for Vols as they wait for their bowl bid.

The College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday (7pm ET) and finalized on ESPN on Sunday (12pm ET). That will determine which teams go to the playoffs and New Years Six bowls.

In most projections, Tennessee Clemson plays in the Orange Bowl and Alabama plays Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Some projections trade Tennessee and Alabama in those matchups.

The Cotton Bowl is another possibility for the Vols, but the odds are lower.

I have no preference, said UT coach Josh Heupel. I’ve learned that your preference usually doesn’t come true anyway. I feel good in a special bowl. I expect our fanbase to travel well and get ready to play well.

But what must Tennessee and its fans want? There is no consensus answer.

Why Tennessee would want the Sugar Bowl

The highest ranked SEC team not in the playoffs will advance to the Sugar Bowl. That will likely be No. 7 Alabama (10-2) as No. 5 LSU lost to Texas A&M. But No. 10 Tennessee (10-2) can argue to jump the Crimson Tide.

Their schedule strength and record strength are similar. Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49. But losing quarterback Hendon Hooker to a torn ACL could lower the CFP committee’s opinion of the Vols.

The Sugar Bowl has a traditional status because it was automatic SEC champion decades before the Bowl Championship Series and College Football Playoff kicked off the postseason.

And getting a Sugar Bowl bid on Alabama combines bragging rights with a sense of fairness. It would mean the Vols earned the bid by beating the Crimson Tide on the field.

The Sugar Bowl will be played in New Orleans on December 31 at noon. The SEC team will face the Big 12 champion or the highest ranked Big 12 team not in the playoffs. For now, that’s Kansas State, as TCU goes to the playoffs if it wins the Big 12 title.

Why Tennessee would want the Orange Bowl

After that, the Orange Bowl gets the SEC’s highest-ranked team, Big Ten and Notre Dame. That would be Tennessee if it is behind Alabama and ahead of Penn State.

And the other slot is filled by the highest ranked ACC team that is not in the playoff. That would be the winner of the ACC title game between Clemson and North Carolina.

Aside from the bowls, wouldn’t Tennessee fans rather play Clemson than Kansas State?

There’s more regional appeal to that matchup. And don’t forget the Clemson coach Dabo Swinney took pictures in Tennessee when the Vols lost to South Carolina, and then Clemson lost to the same team.

Perhaps the Sugar Bowl has a little more allure. But the Orange Bowl may have the more appealing combination. Of course, that could change if North Carolina wins the ACC title and an Orange Bowl bid.

The Orange Bowl will be played at 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. on December 30 in Miami.

Why Tennessee would want the Cotton Bowl

The Cotton Bowl gets the last team below the New Years Six bowls, so it is generally seen below the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl.

The Cotton Bowl will be played on January 2 at 1 p.m. in Arlington, Texas. It gets an overall pick to play against a Group of Five team, likely the winner of the American Athletic Conference championship game between Tulane and UCF.

Tennessee could fall into the Cotton Bowl if Penn State jumped over the Vols in the College Football Playoff rankings and took the Orange Bowl slot.

The downside to the Cotton Bowl is the matchup. A bowl game against a mid-major team won’t excite Tennessee fans as much as an ACC or Big 12 opponent.

The advantage is the chance to win. The Vols lost the Music City Bowl to close out Heupels first season, so a bowl win would be a nice way to end his sophomore season. Tennessee has not won 11 games since 2001.

The location is also a plus if visiting AT&T Stadium, the palatial home of the Dallas Cowboys, is a sports bucket list item.

