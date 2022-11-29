NHL-sponsored affordable kids’ hockey program returns to LIC in January

Nov 29 Dec 2022 By Michael Dorgan

Kids, put on your skates!!

A popular NHL-sponsored kids’ ice hockey program returns to Long Island City in January, and limited seats fill up quickly.

The program, calledLearn to playaims to develop the next generation of hockey players by providing affordable hockey lessons and equipment to children.

The classes are offered to both boys and girls aged 5 to 9 to encourage them to take up sports. The program takes place in a specialized indoor skating rink calledLIC ICE, located at 10-12 46th Rd. with an ice rink of 2300 square meters.

Learn to Play aims to reduce some of the obstacles associated with entry into the sport, such as high equipment costs and ice age.

Participating kids receive head-to-toe equipment including a hockey stick and helmet, skates, pads, gloves, a jersey and equipment bag, and more. The kids who attend the classes get to keep the equipment which typically costs around $450.

The New York Islanders run the program as part of a national initiative in which the NHL and the NHL Players Association are working with clubs to teach kids how to play hockey. The organizations heavily subsidize the cost of the program, giving children of all backgrounds the opportunity to play the game, said Lucia Grosek, who manages LIC-ICE.

You see kids of every ethnicity in our facility and about half of them are boys and the other half are girls. It’s a wonderful melting pot, Grosek said.

We hope to attract as many kids as possible from Queens and from the Tri-State areas in the coming months.

A maximum of 12 kids per session are coached by New York Islanders affiliated coaches, with walk-in sessions featuring former Islanders players Arron Asham and Radek Martnek. There will be three coaches at each session, Grosek said.

Sparky the Dragon, the mascot of the New York Islanders, also visits the sessions.

The organizers are now accepting children for their winter/spring programme.

The program dates are designed to accommodate the school calendar, and the facility is conveniently located for parents to drop off their children, Grosek said.

Winter/Spring courses run once a week from January 2 through June 23, with costs per participant starting at $533 for 13 sessions.

An 18-session course costs $738 per player, while the most expensive course is $902 for 22 sessions.

More than 1,000 kids have graduated since the program began, and about 95 percent of them still play the game, a sign of the program’s success, Grosek said.

The winter/spring course marks the program’s seventh year at the facility.

Many of the young prodigies come from all over the Tri-State area, given the program’s wide appeal.

This is a great opportunity for kids to try out the program and learn how to play hockey,” said Grosek. There is an overwhelming demand for it.”

A key factor in the program’s success, Grosek said, are the small class sizes that ensure each player receives the full attention of the coaches.

Grosek said the program has had a positive impact on the area, with local interest in hockey booming in recent years.

Seeing young kids walking around Long Island City with the Islanders’ bags and hockey sticks is pretty cool, Grosek said.

They have become huge fans of the sport and we are becoming a stronghold of the New York Islanders.

Registration and more information about Learn to Play can be found at the following link:https://ltpislanders.leagueapps.com/events/1795663-lic-ice

Advanced registration is required for the program, with early enrollment encouraged due to high demand and dwindling availability.

Readers can learn more about LIC-ICE and its facilities here:http://www.licice.com.

