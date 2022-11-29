The scoop – Monday, November 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

Nebraska: Ed Foley, who coached with Rhule at Baylor, Temple and at Carolina, will join him in Nebraska, Bruce Feldman tweeted.

App Status: Sources tell FootballScoop that Shawn Clark is making a change at defensive coordinator.

State of Oregon: Defensive coordinator Trent Bray’s contract has been extended through the 2024 season.

State of East Tennessee (FCS): Attack Coordinator Adam Neugebauer will not return.

Wisconsin: Luke Fickell’s contract starts at $7.5 million a year and averages $7.8 million over the seven-year contract.

State of Montana (FCS): Brent Vigen announced today that defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza will serve a one-game suspension (MSU hosts Weber State in the playoffs) this weekend over a personnel issue. Linebackers coach Bobby Daly will call the D.

maroon: Pete Thamel tweets that Hugh Freeze’s deal on The Plains is for six years and is worth an average of $6.5 million a year. Auburn has now announced the lease.

Kentucky: Personnel changes have begun in Kentucky, starting with running backs coach/co-special teams coordinator John Settle.

Texas Permian Basin (D-II): UTPB is making a head coach change, sources tell FootballScoop.

Freedom: Our look at where Liberty could turn to fill the gap.

maroon: Sources say FootballScoop Auburn is making progress and hiring Hugh Freeze.

Nebraska: Matt Rhule’s contract details have been released. Some big dollar signs here.

Rockford (D-III – IL): Rockford University is seeking candidates for the position of Offensive Line Coach. This is a full-time position with benefits. Candidate has a minimum of 2-3 years of experience in recruitment. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume and professional references to [email protected]. Applicant review begins immediately until the position is filled. No phone calls.

Virginia Technology: When asked about possible personnel changes after their 3-8 season, Brent Pry shared: “I hope there are no changes. No adjustments at the moment. I have complete confidence in these guys. I love these guys.”

Broyles Award: The 2022 finalists for the Broyles Award are a strong group.

Texas A&M: Offensive Coordinator Darrell Dickey leaves staff, according to report. More here.

Springfield (D-III – MA): Springfield College has two graduate assistant job openings beginning Fall 2023. Interviews begin immediately. The position covers a full-time academic course load (the academic programs typically last two years) and a $7,800 stipend. There are no housing or meals associated with the position. Graduate assistants at Springfield will have their own position group to work with, where they are expected to conduct their own meetings, schedule drills, spend individual time, contribute to game planning, work with special teams, and other duties assigned by the head coach. The candidate will also be responsible for recruiting student-athletes and will be expected to recruit on the road throughout the year. Preference will be given to candidates with high school or collegiate level coaching experience, living in the Northeast, as well as skills with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Power Point, and Visio), DVSport, Hudl, and Photoshop. The position is contingent upon acceptance to graduate from Springfield College. Applicants must have an undergraduate GPA of 3.0 or higher and may be required to take the GREs depending on their academic program of study. All interested applicants should send their cover letter, resume and list of three professional references to [email protected].

Webber International (NAIA – FL): Webber International University is seeking an opponent for the 2023 season on September 16. We prefer a home game for 2023 and we will return the trip in 2024. We are primarily looking for D3 or NAIA opponents, but will consider a D2 opponent . It is also possible for us to pay a 1 year guarantee deal for a home game in 2023. Anyone interested in playing can contact Head Coach Eric Potochney at [email protected].

Army vs Navy: Both programs have revealed their alternate uniforms. Which did better this year?

State of Delaware (FCS): Head coach Rod Milstead has been relieved of his duties. He led the program for five seasons and a 17-33 score, including a 5-6 score last fall.

UNLV: Sources say FootballScoop UNLV is making a change.

Lane (D-II – TN): Sources tell FootballScoop that Mike Vite (DC) and Anthony Blackmon (video coordinator/co-STC/corner coach) will not return to the staff.

Carolina Panthers: Steve Wilks announced today that pass rush specialist Don Johnson will coach the entire defensive line following the departure of assistant defensive back coach Terrance Knighton to Matt Rhule’s Nebraska staff.

State of Arizona: Sources tell FootballScoop Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle has accepted the position of assistant head coach/special teams coordinator at Arizona State.

Rockford (D-III – IL): Rockford University is seeking candidates for the position of Defense Coordinator. This is a full-time position with benefits. Candidate must have a minimum of 2 -3 years of recruiting experience along with coordination. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume and professional references to [email protected]. Applicant review begins immediately until the position is filled. No phone calls, please.

Lakeland University (D-III – WI): Lakeland University has a vacancy for a full-time assistant coach on defense. Preference will be given to candidates with experience coaching defensive backs, although all defensive positions will be considered. The position includes a competitive salary and a full benefits package. Applicants must apply through this link.

Lane (D-II – TN): According to a source, Special Teams Coordinator/DFO Jeremy C. Patterson has resigned.

Nebraska: ESPN’s Chris Low reports this morning that Marcus Satterfield has confirmed to him that he is going to Nebraska to join Matt Rhule’s staff. Here’s our article from earlier this morning on how the Rhule staff comes together.

Lakeland University (D-III – WI): Lakeland University has a job opening for a Department of Defense Graduate Assistant Coach. Preference will be given to candidates with experience playing or coaching defensive line, although all defensive positions will be considered. Applicants must have a cumulative GPA of 2.75 and be able to access Lakeland’s graduate program in business or organizational leadership. Feature includes full tuition fee waiver, stipend and limited meal plan. Applicants must apply through this link.

State of Arizona: Idaho State defensive ends coach Vince Amey is hired as a defensive assistant, shares Pete Thamel. A former Sun Devil player, Amey is a former assistant with Arizona and also has extensive high school experience in the state.

Nebraska: Matt Rhule’s first staff in Nebraska could include a few SEC offensive coordinators.

Western Michigan: FootballScoop can confirm that Tim Lester and the school are separating. The change marks the 15th FBS head coaching position to open this cycle.

memphis: Ryan Silverfield reportedly returns for a fourth season with the Tigers.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks are reportedly working on a new deal for Shane Beamer.

State of Arizona: On his first day on the job, Kenny Dillingham demonstrates how important high school coaches are to him with actions.

tulsa: Philip Montgomery is not expected to return.

Georgia technology: An update on Georgia Tech’s search.

Texas state: Sources tell FootballScoop that Jake Spavital will not return.

Football Scope Rewind: In between the latest coaching news, Scott, John and Zach also discussed everything they saw on the field yesterday.

Wisconsin/Cincinnati: The update as of the moment regarding Luke Fickell, who he could go with, who UC could turn to and more…

Stanford: David Shaw decided “it’s time” to retire after Saturday’s game.

