Fairmont Squirt ‘B’ Hockey Nets Back-to-Back Wins | News, sports, jobs





FAIRMONT – The Fairmont Squirt ‘B’ hockey team had back-to-back victories over a pair of Marshall squads at Fairmont’s Martin County Arena this past weekend. Van Kollofski accumulated a total of eight points as Fairmont lost 13-3 to Marshall Orange on Saturday. Kollofski burst for a game-best six goals and dished out two assists, while teammate Ryder Thate contributed a hat-trick and two helpers in the winning performance. Bennett Draper contributed two goals and one assist to Fairmont’s double-digit triumph, while Colton Schroeder and Cheston Aust brought in one goal each. Levi Anderson and Emmet Olson made two assists each, Hudson Swenson made one helper, while goalkeeper Blakeley Scholl made ten saves to win the Orange. Thate produced another hat-trick and added a playmaker through three assists to lead Fairmont to a 10-0 shutout against Marshall White on Sunday. Kollofski went down the drain and recorded 15 saves to clinch victory for Fairmont, while Draper unleashed two goals and two assists. Eli Meixell, William Egeness, Swenson, Anderson and Aust each scored one goal, while Colin Schultze added an assist. The Fairmont Squirt ‘B’ team (9-1) opens the River Lakes Stars tournament in Richmond against Duluth on Saturday at 2:45 PM and faces Princeton on Saturday at 5:45 PM. Details regarding Sunday’s third round match will be determined. Marshall defeated the Fairmont 12U girls hockey team 3-2 on Sunday at the Red Baron Arena in Marshall. Lexi Haycraft produced two unassisted goals in the third period to trigger Fairmont’s late comeback bid. Fairmont netminder Alexis Sundeen deflected 24 of Marshall’s shots on target, while Fairmont only managed 10 shots at the net. The Fairmont (8-2) 12U girls hockey team will travel to Luverne on Saturday for a 5 p.m. game. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

