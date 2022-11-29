Suriname takes IGG title

Suriname took the IGG crown with 110 points

In the table tennis segment of the Inter Guyana Games to be played at the National Gymnasium on Sunday, Team Guyana continued their dominance over Suriname with a 7-1 win. President Godfrey Munroe of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has commented that the games were a real success for the association.
In a statement on how the games went, Munroe said: Following our successful recently concluded Caribbean pre-cadet championships held in October, the IGG Games were a real success for us, I believe it really met the objectives set out by the Honorable Minister, Mr. Charles Ramson and Director of Sports and us as a National Sports Federation, in terms of proving significant notoriety, building strong bonds, friendships, excellence and respect that allowed athletes from other sports disciplines to get to know each other through the medium of sport.
The GTTA president further noted that the association fielded their cadet team competing in the recently concluded Caribena pre-cadet championships with the addition of a few other players such as Colin Wong and Salih Rahim to bolster the team. He also explained that the games provided the GTTA with an opportunity to further develop the young emerging talents, giving them the exposure necessary for their technical and tactical development and confidence, building team camaraderie, which is critical to their realize true potential.
Moreso, it provided coaches with an opportunity to look at technical shortcomings and areas they can work on. Suriname really has some young emerging talents, youngsters like Shariq Beepat, Yasmin Idrisman, Kayleigh Jossdiwonso and Maria Khania, all of whom are good prospects for the future. We have already set up major projects that we will lend our support to in terms of training camps for their players, coach venturing across, players coming over for training stints and other development initiatives. I think it was an overall win for sports, Munroe shared.
The results of the games played on Sunday were:
* Boys Singles (3-2) Rahim Saalih (Guy) lost to Bipat Shariq (Sur) (11-7, 1-11, 11-5, 11-13, 11-5)
* Boys Singles (3-0) Colin Wong (Guy) defeated Bipat Shariq (Sur) (11-7, 11-7, 11-6)
* Boys Singles (3-0) Ebo McNeil (Guy) defeated Bipat Shariq (Sur) (11-8, 11-5, 11-8)
* Girls Singles (3-0) Akira Watson (Guy) defeated Yasmien Jodiwongso (Sur) (11-1, 11-3, 11-9)
* Girls Singles (3-0) Samara Sukhai (Guy) defeated Kayleigh Idrisman (Sur) (11-3, 11-4, 11-4)
* Girls Singles (3-0) Jasmine Billingy (Guy) defeated Yasmien Jodiwongso (Sur) (11-1, 11-3, 11-4)
* Mixed Doubles (3-0) Ebo McNeil/Akira Watson (Guy) defeated Shariq Bipat/Maria Kanhai (Sur) (11-3, 11-8, 11-9)
* Girls Doubles (3-2) Shackecy Damon/Seona Barker (Guy) defeated Yasmien Jodiwongso/Kayleigh Idrisman (Sur) (5-11, 11-6, 11-6, 10-12, 11-6)

Surinamese pip Guyana takes IGG title
Suriname was crowned overall champion, despite Guyana taking home five of the nine sports disciplines played at the Inter Guyana Games. The nine events were athletics, badminton, cycling, volleyball, tennis, football, table tennis, swimming and basketball. In the end, when everything was tabulated, Suriname achieved a total of 110 points, while Guyana came in second with 108 points, French Guiana came in third with 26 points as they only competed in two disciplines. The event attracted as many as 400 athletes.

Previous articleDuo found guilty in deadly piracy attack, will be sentenced next year
Next articleGPF takes initiatives to engage youth and sports teams in EBD communities