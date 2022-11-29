USC Men’s Basketball opens Pac-12 Play in California on Wednesday





Men’s Basketball | November 28, 2022 The USC Trojans (4-3) play the California Golden Bears (0-7) at Haas Pavilion on November 30 at 7:00 PM to open Pac-12. The game will air on the Pac-12 Network with Roxy Bernstein and Bill Walton announcing the action. FACE WITH CALIFORNIA — California (0-7) is coming off a 67-59 loss to Clemson at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla. on Nov. 26. Junior guard Devin Askew leads the Bears with a 16.7 average. USC won both games against Cal last season, winning 77-63 in Berkeley, California and 79-72 in Los Angeles. USC has won its last eight encounters with California, but is trailing the all-time series, 130-136 (1 USC win vacated due to NCAA penalty, original record 131-136) THE STATE OF OREGON ON DECK — USC’s next game is vs. Oregon State (3-4) at the Galen Center on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. The Beavers will host Washington on December 1 before traveling to Los Angeles. Oregon State won the first three games, before losing the last four games to Portland State (79-66), Duke (54-51), Florida (81-68) and then Portland State (83-71). Freshman guard Jordan Pope leads three Beavers scoring in double digits with a 15.9 average. USC defeated Oregon State 81-71 in Los Angeles last season and then 94-91 in double overtime in Corvallis, Oregon, and has won 10 of its last 13 games against the Beavers. USC leads the all-time series with Oregon State 77-66 (2 USC wins vacated due to NCAA penalty, original record 79-66). NO DRAFT DODGERS HERE — USC is one of three schools along with Duke and Kentucky to have selected at least one player in each of the last five NBA drafts. The Trojans selected in the last five NBA Drafts are: 2018 – De’Anthony Melton (#46), Chimezie Metu (#49), 2019 – Kevin Porter Jr. (No. 30), 2020 – Onyeka Okongwu (No. 6), 2021 – Evan Mobley (No. 4) and 2022 – Isaiah Mobley (No. 49). USC had 11 players on the 2022-23 NBA Opening Night rosters, tied for fourth among all schools, behind only Kentucky (27), Duke (25), and UCLA (12). KINGS OF THE ROAD – USC was 9-3 on the road in 2021-22 with wins at Temple, FGCU, WSU, California, Colorado, Utah, ASU, OSU and Oregon. USC’s nine real road victories were tied for second place among all Power Conference teams, trailing only Miami (10-2). USC was joined by three other teams with nine road wins: Wisconsin (9-2), Arizona (9-3), Duke (9-2) during the regular season. USC has been 16-6 in road games for the past two seasons. IT STARTS WITH DEFENSE — USC has held 5 of its 7 opponents this season for 37.5 percent shooting or less. USC held 22 of its 34 opponents to below 40 percent shooting during the 2021-2022 season. USC held the opposition with a 39.0 shooting percentage on the season, 14th in the nation. USC held its first 12 opponents during the 2021–20 season under 40 percent shooting in every game and to a combined shooting percentage of 35.2, which was second in the nation. The Trojans became the first team in the past 15 seasons to shoot their first 12 opponents under 40 percent in every game. ELLIS IS FINISHING LAST SEASON – Guard Boogie Ellis averaged 12.5 points last season, second among the Trojans and most among returning players. Ellis also led USC with 56 three-point baskets made and with 27 steals. Ellis had a .789 free throw percentage (71-for-89) that tied for 10th in the Pac-12. Ellis averages 18.0 points in the first seven games of the season and leads the Trojans with 17 three-pointers made. He is the only Trojan to score in double digits in all seven games this season. He also has a team-leading 29 free throws and is second on the team in 10 steals. Ellis has made 45.9 percent of his three-point attempts this season (17-for-37). Ellis is the only Power 6 player with an 18.0 or more point average to make 15 or more 3-pointers and have 10 or more steals. IN THE SPIRIT OF THE HOLIDAYS, PETERSON GIVES TO EVERYONE — Guard Dr. Peterson leads USC and all Pac-12 players with 46 assists, which is tied for sixth place. Peterson is one of six national players to average at least 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season. Peterson averages 15.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. His 3 double-doubles this season are tied for 12th in the nation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2022/11/28/mens-basketball-usc-opens-pac-12-play-at-california-wednesday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos