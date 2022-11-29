Sports
Pat Cummins defends the Australian cricket team after criticism from Justin Langer and pressure from fans
Pat Cummins has emphatically stated that there are no cowards in the Australian cricket team and admits he is disappointed with the Justin Langer podcast saga overshadowing the start of the Test summer.
Most important points:
- Pat Cummins thanked Justin Langer for clarifying his “cowards” comments about some Australian players
- Cummins says he is “very proud” of how the players have performed and behaved over the past 12 months
- The first test against the West Indies starts in Perth on Wednesday
Cummins spoke for the first time since Langer made front and back pages last week and also made it clear that he would never publicly air details of private conversations.
The comments from Australia’s captain came just one day after the first Test against the West Indies, with a below-average crowd expected in Langer’s home city of Perth on Wednesday.
Australia will field their regular home line-up, with Josh Hazlewood filling in as the lone man for the team that faced Sri Lanka in Galle in July.
The hosts will also be vying for the Frank Worrell Trophy as popular favourites, as the West Indies have not won a test in Australia since 1996-97.
But with little fanfare or promotion around Perth, much focus remains on the reception Australia will receive at what is likely to be a mostly empty Perth Stadium.
Cummins made it a point on Tuesday to acknowledge that Langer had clarified several of his comments, including claiming he was not referring to players when he said those leaking to the media were “cowards.”
“There are no cowards in the Australian cricket team, ever,” Cummins said.
“I thank Justin for clarifying his comments afterwards.
“He’s thought about it and clarified it, so I’m grateful to him for that.
“But we’re really proud of the last 12 months, how we’ve progressed, the way we’ve played, the way we’ve behaved.
“Players can certainly hold their heads high.”
Cummins also said he didn’t believe the team was on the heels of the Australian public, pointing to the crowds at the recent Twenty20 World Cup.
But there is little doubt that there is strong support for Langer in Perth.
In his podcast interview released last week, the former national team manager also complained about a lack of direct feedback from players including Cummins and Aaron Finch late in his tenure.
Those comments in particular angered Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley, who issued a statement advising the players.
“I would probably never make private conversations public, but you’d have to ask Justin,” Cummins said.
“There is no ill will to what he was trying to do and he clarified afterwards.
“I feel like there are so many good things going on right now, especially this test team [being]number one in the world.
“It’s disappointing that attention is sometimes drawn to off-field issues, but it hasn’t really affected our team.”
Meanwhile, Cummins defended his own image and dismissed claims that he had become “too awake” as Australia captain.
The skipper made headlines earlier this summer when he pulled out of advertising for Alinta Energy due to the team sponsor’s carbon footprint.
Australia will also go down on its knees alongside the West Indies in this series to highlight racial disparities, an act adopted when the team played in the Caribbean last year.
“In this position, you’re always going to upset people,” he said.
“We are cricketers, but you can’t leave your values at the door. People stand for different things.
“Kneel this week, we do it out of respect for the West Indies, in support of equality.
“Anyone who says that’s a bad thing, I’m not too concerned about that.”
When does the first test start?
The first pitch will be bowled in Perth at 1:20pm AEDT on Wednesday.
You can tune in to Grandstand’s live radio commentary from 12.30pm AEDT, or watch the game on Channel Seven or Fox Sports.
