Michigan Football’s selflessness key to return to the Big Ten title game

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh pointed out that there is only one letter difference between the two words, but their definitions couldn’t be further apart.

About as far apart, you might say, as Michigan football in 2020 and 2022.

“They’re never about bitterness, they get better,” Harbaugh said Monday, addressing reporters ahead of his team’s second straight trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game, an honor it earned by Ohio State, 45-23 , in Columbus to beat . “It’s remarkable, the difference between those two words. It’s one letter, the letter I, and that letter means it’s about you, it’s only about you.

“Our players are about the team and really do everything they can for the team.”

Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) is undefeated in 12 games for the first time since sharing the league title with Nebraska in 1997 and will face Big Ten West champion Purdue (8-4, 6-3) in Saturday’s title match.

Harbaugh said the selfless mindset has been ingrained in the program for more than four decades. It dates back even before he was a quarterback and then-coach Bo Schembechler coined the phrase “The Team, The Team, The Team.”

But earlier this month, players admitted there was a notable shift after the 2-4 season in 2020. They weren’t playing for each other at the time, but for themselves, said seniors living through that darkest hour of the Harbaugh era.

“It feels more like a whole family,” said Joel Honigford earlier this month. “Everyone loves everyone and everyone plays for everyone. It’s not so much individual egos, but a lot of guys understand that with team success comes individual success.

“Everyone has accepted that and it has also led to our success.”

Harbaugh gave plenty of examples on Monday of players embodying that mindset.

He started by running back Donovan Edwards, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week who had a career day against Ohio State, running 22 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns, both on long runs in the fourth quarter.

“He could have gotten down on his knees in this game,” said Harbaugh. “He wore a cast instead, and now he’s a legend.”

There’s quarterback JJ McCarthy, who Harbaugh said could have come with an attitude. He could have pointed out that he’s a five-star quarterback and that he didn’t come 50 times a game to hand off the ball, but that’s not what he did. Rather, Harbaugh said, he runs down the field “50 yards to block for running back.”

Cornelius Johnson is another. The senior receiver didn’t start the season well, recording just one catch in three of his first seven Big Ten games and three or fewer catches in nine of his first 10 games.

He grabbed a season-high five passes against Illinois for his career day at Columbus: four catches, 160 yards, and two game-breaking scores.

“He had been complaining about the number of targets he’s getting or the game of passing should be the focus,” Harbaugh said. “But he doesn’t. He keeps blocking, making the hard catch through the middle, diving catches.

“Then he really got us started against Ohio State in last game Saturday and he kept us going.”

There’s Mazi Smith, the Wolverines’ heartthrob on defense. The senior who suffers from asthma transformed his body in the off-season. Harbaugh recalls that there were times early in his career when he was unable to play three consecutive snaps. On Saturday, Smith played a career-high 61 on defense.

“The football freak, No. 1,” Harbaugh said. “Played his best game he’s ever played, had four tackles, made most passes in the game, captain. I can’t say enough about him.”

The Wolverines will need that same mindset to cement their place in the College Football Playoff with a victory over the Boilermakers, with the team’s health still on the line.

Running back Blake Corum, a Heisman Trophy candidate, played early against Ohio State, but was ineffective, running for six yards twice before leaving the game. Defensive end Mike Morris, the team’s sack leader, played just 11 snaps in Columbus after missing against Illinois the previous week with a lower-body injury.

Harbaugh gave game balls to two groups after Ohio State; the first went to the walk-ons playing in the game.

“A token of appreciation for how challenging that is,” Harbaugh said. “Being told when you get out of high school, ‘No, you’re not good enough to even be offered a scholarship,’ and someone saying, ‘I’m not getting bitter, I’m going to get better.’

“I have a huge appreciation for players who do that.”

The other went to the training staff of Phil Johnson, Steve Smith, Pierre Nesbitt and Jason Williams last week for their 24-hour work. Harbaugh joked that he thought Corum must have been taking virtual classes because every time he passed the training room, the junior was at work.

“I’ve never seen as much effort as this past week,” Harbaugh said. “When boys weren’t in class, they were in that training room.”

But the Wolverines have turned the page on arguably their biggest win in a generation. Smith said moving on won’t be hard, speaking to reporters on a Zoom call that previewed the Big Ten championship game, because “we’re not riding emotional highs here.”

The Wolverines could join an elite group of Big Ten teams with consecutive league titles in the championship game era, dating back to the 2011 season. Only Ohio State (2017-20) and Wisconsin (2011-2012) have done so, with Michigan State the only other Big Ten school with two title game wins (2013, 2015).

Harbaugh & Co. have achieved two of their four goals for the season with rivalry victories over MSU and OSU. Another Big Ten title is coming.

“Right where we want to be, playing for the championship,” said Harbaugh. “It’s huge, it’s big. It sunk in when I came back from The Game, just a great thrill. Great sense of victory.

“Now do that again. Come back here on Monday and do everything you can to have that feeling again after this game, which will be the biggest game in the world for us.”

