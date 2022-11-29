Novak Djokovic dragged himself into ugly sportsmanship awards drama

Novak Djokovic (pictured) was dragged into an ugly debate after being excluded from the nominees for the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Awards. (Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic has been dragged into a fierce debate over why he was disqualified from the Edberg Sportsmanship Awards in 2022 after a stunning year. Djokovic ended 2022 in stunning form winning Wimbledon and the ATP Finals.

DIFFICULT: Hewitt’s sad revelation about Kyrgios after Davis Cup heartbreak

‘HORRIBLE’: Tennis fans outraged after Davis Cup final incident

NOT HAPPY: Lleyton Hewitt’s sad confession before the Davis Cup final

The 21-time Grand Slam champion went through the toughest time of his career at the start of the season after being denied entry to Australia. The Serbian former number 1 in the world was expelled from the country for three years after attempting to enter under what was later determined to be an invalid vaccination exemption against Covid-19.

This ban has now been lifted and he is eligible to compete in 2023. While Djokovic has enjoyed success on the field, the Serb was not included as part of the 11 nominees for the ATP Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship awards.

And while this alarmed Djokovic fans, tennis great Rennae Stubbs pointed out why she thinks the Wimbledon champion was ruled out. Stubbs responded to a fan’s post about the disapproval, praising Djokovic for his class and grace in losing.

However, she claimed that he failed to make the cut because his behavior on the court can boil over.

“Novak is not a great sport on the court. He has defaulted, broken rackets, etc. among other things,” she wrote. “He is definitely a gracious loser, I wish him that, but this award is for sportsmanship on and off the track. So don’t make this about anything other than that.”

She later responded to an answer saying “My comment was he doesn’t deserve this award, period. There’s nothing nonsense about it.”

Stubbs’ comments caused rapid division with many pointing to some of the incredible acts of sportsmanship Djokovic has shown in 2022.

One of those classy moments was when Djokovic ran to the other side of the net to help Jannik Sinner after he fell during their Wimbledon clash.

Story continues

However, in 2022, Djokovic has also seen his temperament explode.

In April, Djokovic returned to tennis, playing in the Serbian Open.

Novak Djokovic (pictured) let his frustration boil over in his Rolland Garros match against Rafa Nadal. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

During the match, Djokovic let go of his racket when he was nowhere near the ball and it almost hit a ballkid.

In his match against Nadal at Roland Garros, Djokovic hit the net with his racket frustrated when he lost the quarterfinals.

And while Stubbs’ stance was met with outrage, tennis icon Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert supported her. Stubbs even joked Monday that she “pissed” a lot of Djokovic fans after her recording.

To put the award in context, Roger Federer has won the Edberg award 13 times. Nadal has won the award four times, including 2021. Tennis players vote for the winner of the award.

Novak Djokovic postpones Australia’s return

Many tennis fans in Australia hoped to see it Djokovic will return in early January after his visa ban was lifted.

However, he will not compete in the new United Cup as Serbia misses out on qualifying for the mixed team event which takes place from December 29 to January 8. On Tuesday, officials confirmed that the final two countries to participate in the inaugural event are Bulgaria and Kazakhstan.

According to reports, Djokovic has not nominated himself to play in the event, meaning Serbia will not be part of the $23 million tournament. Instead of, Djokovic would watch Adelaide International as his starting point for the Australian summer ahead of a tilt to more grand slam glory during the first major of the year.

click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.