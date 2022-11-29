Sports
Islanders Anxiety – Episode 221 – Timing is Everything
Mike and Dan reflect on the Islanders’ resilient and timely four-game winning streak – with a cathartic icing on the cake.
They look back at wins over the Maple Leafs and Oilers, and how Ilya Sorokin cashed in on his spot at the top of the goaltending heap while much of the hockey world watched. They then turn to a victory over Columbus that could have gone off the rails after some curious acting, and how Brock Nelson was once again the hero. Finally, it’s on to an eventful victory over a pathetic Flyers team with momentum swings, sudden goals, and some fights that felt good for the soul.
In the second half, they look ahead to a heavy Western Conference schedule and a rematch against Philly that could involve the Boss.
Sources
https://www.lighthousehockey.com/2022/11/28/23481395/islanders-anxiety-episode-221-timing-is-everything-leafs-oilers-blue-jackets-flyers-thomas-hickey
