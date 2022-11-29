F12.bet integrates SmartSoft’s Football X into its platform





In its social networks, F12.bet, from Rei do Futsal Falco, announces that it has integrated SmartSoft’s Football X game brand into its website platform and has taken the opportunity to invite football fans to try the novelty: If you want to play this game on F12.bet, all you have to do is watch EmbaiXadinha F12 Incredible branded and personalized content for the Brazilian audience, highlights F12.bet, who took the opportunity to create a special promotion with daily prizes of R$5,000 for F12 players throughout the World Cup. F12.Bet is a bookmaker with a large penetration in the Brazilian market. Created by Rei do Futsal Falco, it always tries to offer the best odds and a high level of gameplay on its website, in addition to various exclusive benefits for its customers. With a wide range of sports and different betting markets to register predictions for the 2022 World Cup, users can bet on the teams they believe have the best chances of winning in certain matches, in addition to the number of goals/points of the match, number of corners, whether both teams score and much more. There is the option to place pre-match or live bets. When the event takes place at that time, the player can track the progress of the match through the Live Match Tracker feature, available on F12.Bet. Thus, it is possible to visualize results and consult various interesting statistics to increase the chance of the bet being successful. In this way, the customer has access to the number of cards dealt, the probability of the dispute and the events of the confrontation. Live betting is possible on various sports such as football, tennis, basketball, volleyball, handball, table tennis and others. The site provides updated quotes as the game progresses. For those who want a gaming experience, F12.Bet also has a complete casino, with crash games, slots, live casino and instant. The platform already has games that are phenomena among Brazilians. SpaceMan, Aviator, Crazy Time, Penalty Shootout, Sweet Bonanza and Zeppelin. Source: GMB

