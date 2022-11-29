Four Tar Heels earn All-ACC Volleyball Honors





GREENBORO, NC Spotted by All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team honors for Mabrey Shaffmaster and second-team honors for Charley Niego, Carolina earned four All-ACC honors as announced Monday afternoon, voted on by the leagues’ coaches. Anita Babic and Liv Mogridge took home the honor for all freshmen. Spotted by All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team honors for Mabrey Shaffmaster and second-team honors for Charley Niego, Carolina earned four All-ACC honors as announced Monday afternoon, voted on by the leagues’ coaches. Anita Babic and Liv Mogridge took home the honor for all freshmen. Shaffmaster, a sophomore from New Castle, Ind., is making her second appearance on an All-ACC team. In 2021, she was named ACC Freshman of the Year, All-ACC Second Team and earned All-ACC Freshman Team honors. This season, the outside hitter has started 28 games, recording 407 kills and averaging 3.91 kills per set, the fourth highest by any player in the conference. She scored 284 digs, second highest on the team, 30 service aces, 40 blocks and leads the Tar Heels in points per set (4.43). The 6-foot-1 outside hitter has recorded 13 double-doubles, the most ties on the team and third most in the ACC, and double-digit kills in 23 games, including 18 of the last 19 games of the season. A graduate transfer from Notre Dame, Niego becomes only the third player in conference history to earn five All-ACC volleyball honors. The Chicago, Illinois native earned her second straight All-ACC second team selection and third overall in her career. Niego was also named to the All-ACC first team in 2019 and 2020. This season, she has started 26 games, recording 287 kills, second most on the team, 260 digs, 24 service aces and 52 blocks, including 11 solo blocks . The six-foot-tall hitter has recorded 13 double-doubles, the most on the team and third in the ACC, and double-digit kills in 16 games. A freshman from Phoneix, Arizona, Babic has appeared in all 29 games for the Tar Heels this season, making 28 starts. fifth of all freshmen in the program’s history. In addition to carrying out the attack, Babic had 183 graves, 83 graves, 18 service aces and 49 blocks. She has recorded five double-doubles and was named ACC Freshman of the Week three times, the most of any freshman this season. Mogridge, a freshman from Lutz, Fla., has appeared in all 29 games and made 28 starts. The 6-foot-4 middle hitter has tallied 87 blocks, the second highest on the team, 141 kills and 19 digs. She recorded double-digit kills in a few games, including a career-best 13 in a five-set win over Virginia on September 25. 2022 ACC Volleyball Awards



Player of the Year:Claire Chaussee, Louisville, Jr., OH



Defensive Player of the Year:Amaya Tillman, Louisville, Sr., MB



Setter of the Year:Raquel Lazaro, Louisville, Sr., S



Freshmen of the Year:Emma Farrell, Wake Forest, Fr., OH



Coach of the Year:Dani Busboom Kelly, Louisville First Team All-ACC

Claire Chaussee^**, Louisville, Gr., OH

Julia Bergmann^****, Georgia Tech, Sr., OH

Courtney Buzzerio ^, Pitt, Gr., RS

Serena Gray**, Pitt, Gr., MB

Amaya Tillman****, Louisville, Sr., MB

Raquel Lazaro, Louisville, Gr., S

Polina Shemanova****, Syracuse, Gr., OH

Gracie Johnson, Duke, Sr., OH

Aiko Jones**, Louisville, RSr., OPP

Elena Scott**, Louisville, So., L

Breland Morrissette**, Georgia Tech, Gr., MB

Mabrey Shaffmaster**, North Carolina, So., OH Valeria Vazquez Gomez, Pitt, RJr., OH

Janice Leao**, Miami, Sr., MB Second Team All-ACC

Savannah Vach****, Miami, Sr., S

Angela Grieve**, Miami, Jr., OH

Audrey Koenig**, Florida State, So., OH

Rachel Fairbanks, Pitt, So., S

Erin Moss, Georgia Tech, Sr., MB

Bella D’Amico, Georgia Tech, Jr., S

Emily Ryan, Florida State, Gr., MB

Khori Louis**, Florida state, so., MB

Bianca Bertolino**, Georgia Tech, So., OH

Grace Turner, Virginia, Gr., OH

Mckenna Slavik, Clemson, Sr., S

Chiamaka Nwokolo, Pitt, Sr., MB

Priscilla Hernandez**, NC State, Gr., L

Camryn Hannah**, Clemson, Jr., OH

Charley Niego*****, North Carolina, Gr., OH

Emma Clothier***, Florida State, Jr., MB

*16 players in the second team due to a tie in the vote All-freshman team

Kerry Keefe, Duke, OH

Emma Farrell, Wake Forest, L

Anita Babic, North Carolina, S Ava Brizard, NC State, OH

Paige Crawford, Wake Forest, OH

Audrey Rothman, State of Florida, OH

Flormarie Heredia Colon, Miami, OH

Liv Mogridge, North Carolina, MH Mia McGrath, Clemson, OH ^ denotes first-team unanimous selection



* denotes career All-ACC honors Keep up with Carolina Volleyball on Twitter and Instagram @UNCVolleyball.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goheels.com/news/2022/11/28/FourTarHeelsEarnAllACCVolleyballHonors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos