Ohio State football bowl projections after Michigan loss





Does Ohio State Football Have a Way Back to the College Football Playoff? Even after a 45-23 home loss to rival Michigan, the Buckeyes still have a shot at being one of the final four teams despite not playing for a Big Ten championship, according to ESPN’s College Football Playoff predictor. Ohio State comes in with an 87% chance of making the Playoff and a 30% chance of winning a national championship. Ohio State Football News:Sign up for the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Dispatch reporters However, according to national bowl projections, Ohio State will eventually be the last team on the outside to look in. Here’s a look at where the Buckeyes are expected to end up coming season. Rose Bowl Ohio State vs. Washington While both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have Michigan on their way to the National Championship against Georgia, both have Ohio State just ahead of the College Football Playoff and are playing in their third Rose Bowl since 2018 against Washington. Rose Bowl Ohio State vs. Washington CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm also features Ohio State in the Rose Bowl against Washington, the team the Buckeyes defeated 28-23 in Pasadena, California to close out the 2018 season. He will pit Michigan against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Rose Bowl Ohio State vs. Washington The general consensus is that Ohio State will return to the Rose Bowl to finish the 2022 season against a Washington team that has beaten the Buckeyes nine times in 12 games. The Sporting News’ Bill Bender has Michigan beat TCU in the Fiesta Bowl before taking on Georgia in the National Championship. Recruits, commits respond to Michigan’s loss‘One Loss Changes Nothing’: OSU Football Bonds, Recruits Respond to Michigan Play Ohio State has CFP hopes:Analysis: All feels lost for Ohio State football, but a playoff berth remains plausible Rose Bowl Ohio State vs. Washington Action Network’s Brett McMurphy has Ohio State as a 12.5 point favorite in the Rose Bowl against Washington. He also has Michigan beating TCU as 5.5-point favorites in the Fiesta Bowl, with the Wolverines as 4.5-point underdogs against Georgia in the national championship. The Ohio State Football schedule for 2022 September 3: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10 September 10: Ohio state 45, Arkansas state 12

Ohio state 45, Arkansas state 12 September the 17th: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

Ohio State 77, Toledo 21 September 24: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21

Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21 October 1: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10 October 8: Ohio state 49, Michigan state 20

Ohio state 49, Michigan state 20 22 October: State Ohio 54, Iowa 10

State Ohio 54, Iowa 10 29 October: Ohio is 44, Penn is 31

Ohio is 44, Penn is 31 November 5: Ohio State 21, Northwest 7

Ohio State 21, Northwest 7 November 12: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Ohio State 56, Indiana 14 November 19: Ohio State 43, Maryland 30

Ohio State 43, Maryland 30 November 26: Michigan 45, Ohio State 23 Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

