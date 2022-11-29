“They always have a big mouth” When Martina Hingis got involved in a controversy with Richard, Venus and Serena Williams at the 1999 US Open

Martina Hingis was involved in a verbal controversy with Venus Williams, Serena Williams and their father Richard at the 1999 US Open.
The feud began with Richard Williams predicting that his daughters would make the final at Flushing Meadows that year and compete against each other for the title. Hingis, who was ranked No. 1 in the world at the time and had already won five Grand Slam singles titles, was only 18 years old and couldn’t get along with his comments.
The Swiss claimed that despite his comments, she was the one who topped the ranking.
“They always have a big mouth. He always has his comments. You know, it’s fun. Because I’m better than them so far. I’m the No. 1, not her,” Hingis said.
She also said that Richard was unhappy with her win over Venus in the 1997 US Open final and that he questioned her about it.
“He said, ‘Why did you hit my girl so hard?’ she recalled. “Somehow he also responds that he appreciates or respects me, the way I am and play tennis.”
Before the feud was settled, Serena Williams had a few words to say about the whole controversy. In response to Hingis calling the family foul-mouthed, Serena suggested that the five-time Grand Slam winner had no formal education.
“She just says what she thinks,” Serena said. “I think it has a bit to do with not having a formal education. But you just have to think more, use your brain a bit more in the tennis world.”
Martina Hingis, the youngest world No. 1, responded to those comments by defending herself.
“I’ve learned enough from traveling. I don’t think I’m that stupid. I’d like to see other people talking in three languages. It’s not always easy. It’s sometimes a little misunderstanding, what I say. I don’t always mean to hurt someone,” Hingis said.
“I never missed (school). I was always very happy with, you know, what I’m doing now. I don’t think the money is too bad either,” she added.
Martina Hingis peace offering to the father of Venus Williams and Serena Williams
“I was like ‘Why waste it?’ If you take a shower, it will go off anyway,” said Martina Hingis.
But Hingis liked WTA’s idea of signing a T-shirt for Richard Williams.
“It’s perfect timing,” she said as she signed the shirt with “To Richard.”
Incidentally, Hingis defeated Venus Williams in the semifinals of the 1999 US Open. However, she fell short to Serena Williams in the final as the American took her first Grand Slam singles title.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos