“They always have a big mouth” When Martina Hingis got involved in a controversy with Richard, Venus and Serena Williams at the 1999 US Open

Martina Hingis was involved in a verbal controversy with Venus Williams, Serena Williams and their father Richard at the 1999 US Open.

The feud began with Richard Williams predicting that his daughters would make the final at Flushing Meadows that year and compete against each other for the title. Hingis, who was ranked No. 1 in the world at the time and had already won five Grand Slam singles titles, was only 18 years old and couldn’t get along with his comments.

The Swiss claimed that despite his comments, she was the one who topped the ranking.

“They always have a big mouth. He always has his comments. You know, it’s fun. Because I’m better than them so far. I’m the No. 1, not her,” Hingis said.

She also said that Richard was unhappy with her win over Venus in the 1997 US Open final and that he questioned her about it.

“He said, ‘Why did you hit my girl so hard?’ she recalled. “Somehow he also responds that he appreciates or respects me, the way I am and play tennis.”

Before the feud was settled, Serena Williams had a few words to say about the whole controversy. In response to Hingis calling the family foul-mouthed, Serena suggested that the five-time Grand Slam winner had no formal education.

“She just says what she thinks,” Serena said. “I think it has a bit to do with not having a formal education. But you just have to think more, use your brain a bit more in the tennis world.”

Martina Hingis, the youngest world No. 1, responded to those comments by defending herself.

“I’ve learned enough from traveling. I don’t think I’m that stupid. I’d like to see other people talking in three languages. It’s not always easy. It’s sometimes a little misunderstanding, what I say. I don’t always mean to hurt someone,” Hingis said.

“I never missed (school). I was always very happy with, you know, what I’m doing now. I don’t think the money is too bad either,” she added.

Martina Hingis peace offering to the father of Venus Williams and Serena Williams