Injuries don’t excuse Philadelphia’s 10-Game Winless Streak

Brad Penner – USA TODAY Sports

When the Philadelphia Flyers started the NHL regular season with a 5-2-0 tear, more than a few eyebrows raised in shock. This was a franchise that had very little expectation, despite GM Chuck Fletcher’s suggestions, so a hot run to start the year was a surprise.

However, since their victory over Florida on October 27, the Flyers have crashed to Earth, and with a giant thud to go with it: they’ve gone 2-8-5 and are currently stuck on a 10-game winless streak that includes seven rule losses (0- 7-3).

Last weekend, they were beaten by divisional rivals the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders, outscored 26-12 in their last six games.

Freshman Flyers coach John Tortorella started the year talking about creating a new identity for the organization, but he didn’t have this identity in mind.

If it weren’t for the performance of starting goaltender Carter Hart—who has somehow put up a decent .915 save percentage and a 2.85 goals-against average in 15 games—Philly would probably be tied with, or worse then, eighth place. -place-in-the-Metro Columbus Blue Jackets.

Now some people will point to the plethora of injuries sustained by the Flyers as the main reason for their struggle. It’s fair to say that’s a factor – they currently have seven key veterans (forwards James van Riemsdyk, Cam Atkinson, Wade Allison, Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier and Scott Laughton, and defender Ryan Ellis) from the lineup – but as we’ve noted repeatedly this season, virtually all NHL teams are dealing with health issues.

The reality is that their defensive corps is largely unscathed by injury, and once again, Hart started the year as one of the NHL’s better netminders.

Unfortunately for the Flyers, Hart has cooled off significantly over the past month, posting only a 3.22 GAA and .896 SP in nine games in November.

He and reserve goaltender Felix Sandstrom have had almost no support on offense lately: In their current 10-game losing streak, the Flyers have scored two goals or fewer eight times. You can’t ask Hart, Sandstrom and the D-Men to lead this group to more wins than defeats.

However, it’s not surprising that’s going to happen if you need a game show to identify the majority of Philadelphia’s attackers. Only wingers Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee are established elite NHLers for the Flyers at this point. Everyone else is either a prospect who has yet to gain a foothold in the top hockey league, or they are journeymen with no bright side to pin hopes on.

It doesn’t matter what division Philly is in – that lack of proven depth up front will hurt you night in, night out.

Tortorella always talks a good game, but not even a coaching legend like Scotty Bowman can make lemonade from the lemons Tortorella got this year. Fletcher has put together a very flawed lineup, and most Flyers fans aren’t fooled by positive rhetoric.

Indeed, in Philly’s final home game, on Friday, fan chants of “Fire Fletcher” were unmistakable. And it’s hard to argue with them. Fletcher is about to begin his fifth year running the franchise, and the Flyers have made the playoffs just once in his first four years. They’re almost certainly not going to make it past the postseason this year.

You could understand a few losing seasons if they led to tangible progress on some front, but Philadelphia is just as bad if not worse than when Fletcher took over.

That aura of gloom now permeates the team. Even if Fletcher decided to start selling players, he probably wouldn’t get a big return on what was left over.

The departure of former captain Claude Giroux last season said enough for this version of the Flyers. If they had legitimate hopes of making a playoff team, Giroux might have been convinced to stay.

Instead, Giroux got out while getting it right. He knew better than anyone what the state of the organization really was.

The first 22 games of the current season only underline that reality. Any team can string together a few wins here or there, but if you go winless in 10 consecutive games, it’s on the wall and the wall doesn’t look good.

Tortorella’s patience is tested, but that test continues throughout the season. He’s become a better teacher because he’s continued to coach, but you can’t teach the things the Flyers need right now. There simply isn’t enough elite-level talent to lean on in Philadelphia, and until there’s a change at the top, Flyers fans have little reason to believe things will improve.