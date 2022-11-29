Corpay Cross-Border announced as the Official Global FX Payment Provider of World Table Tennis





Through this partnership, World Table Tennis and all stakeholders of the event series, including their players and the network of business partners*, will be able to access and use Corpay’s innovative solutions to mitigate their exchange rate exposure. In addition, Corpay Cross-Borders’ award-winning platform enables businesses to manage their global payments from a single point of access. Corpay is honored to be named the official Global FX Payments provider for World Table Tennis, said Brad Loder, Vice President, Cross-Border Marketing, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. I am confident that World Table Tennis, the players and their business partner network will benefit from access to our comprehensive cross-border payment and FX risk management solutions, together with our payment experience gained in the world of sports. World Table Tennis Chief Financial Officer Michael Brown commented: By 2022, World Table Tennis has paid out over $6 million USD in prize money, processed over 3,000 individual transactions, to over 80 different territories around the world. This was a record year and we expect the prize money to continue to grow in the coming years, probably doubling again by 2024. World Table Tennis has put athletes at the heart of its events. That’s why it’s crucial to make sure we have partners like Corpay to make sure they receive their prize money as easily as possible. Kimberly Koh, Director of World Table Tennis Partnerships, added: We are delighted to welcome Corpay, a global leader in corporate payments, as the official Global FX Payments provider to World Table Tennis. As World Table Tennis continues to grow since its launch in 2021, Corpay will provide innovative payment services and play a key role in transforming the sport. We look forward to introducing Corpay through our corporate hospitality and business partner network and growing this partnership over the longer term. About Corpay

Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping businesses of all sizes better track, manage and pay for their expenses. Corpay offers customers a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions, including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management and Commercial Card Programs. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. Visit for more information www.corpay.com. About World Table Tennis

World Table Tennis ushers in a new era for professional table tennis. Since its launch in 2021, it has transformed and redefined the sport. World Table Tennis operates the WTT Series, the official professional table tennis series, merging sports and entertainment to provide fans and spectators with a fresh and dynamic experience. The WTT Series is complemented by the WTT Feeder Series, a lower tier of events designed to elevate grassroots talent to global stars, and the WTT Youth Series, where the future stars begin their professional journey from Day 1 to World No. 1. 1Corpay (a Fleetcor (NYSE: FLT) brand) in this document refers primarily to Corpay’s Cross-Border Division https://payments.corpay.com/crossborder; a full list of the companies that make up the Corpay brand is available here: https://payments.corpay.com/compliance. * Subject to credit and compliance approval from the relevant Corpay company. View the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005639/en/ FleetCor Technologies stock is currently trading down -2.28 % to 187.3EUR on the Tradegate exchange.

