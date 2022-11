Maninder Singh, S. S. Das applies for Team India voter post | Cricket news

NEW DELHI: Former left arm spinner Maninder Singh , opener Shiv Sunder Das and wicket-keeper Nayan Mongia were the prominent names among several candidates who applied for the positions of the senior selectors in India. The application deadline closed on Monday (November 28) and more than 50 individuals are reported to have applied for the job, but not too many heavyweights are in contention.

Mongia (44 Tests), Maninder (35 Tests) and Das (21 Tests) are the most experienced in the Over 50 Candidates list.

In 2021, Maninder had applied for the job but was pipped by Chetan Sharma. At the time, Sharma was favored by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) headed by Madan Lal.

It could not be confirmed whether former pacemaker Ajit Agarkar has signed up or not. According to many, Agarkar, with his international credentials, has a good chance of becoming chairman of the selection committee if he decides to apply.

Salil Ankola, the current chairman of the senior Mumbai team, former goalkeeper Samir Dighe and the flamboyant Vinod Kambli are said to have signed up from Mumbai.

“Yes, I signed up,” Maninder confirmed to PTI.

Well-known sources confirmed that Das, who is currently the batting coach of the senior Punjab team, has signed up and as East Zone hardly produces reputable test players, he stands a very good chance of becoming a selector.

But it has not been confirmed whether Odisha, Das’ home state, will support his candidacy.

Last time, despite being the favourite, Agarkar was not given the job because the former MCA regime had not supported him as officials wanted Abey Kuruvilla.

The other names from Zone North are lightweight former cricketers.

From the northern zone, apart from Maninder, Atul Wassan, Nikhil Chopra (Delhi), Ajay Ratra (Haryana) and Reetinder Singh Sodhi (Punjab) are former Indian players who have thrown their hats in the ring.

From East zone, except Das, other names are really lightweight. They include Prabhanjan Mullick, Rashmi Ranjan Parida from Odisha, Subhamoy Das, Saradindu Mukherjee and Sourasish Lahiri from Bengal.

Deep Dasgupta and Laxmi Ratan Shukla (current Bangladesh coach) – two former Indian players – have decided not to apply.

From the central zone, Amay Khurasiya from Madhya Pradesh and Gyanendra Pandey from Uttar Pradesh are said to have applied.

While there are no written rules, BCCI normally believes in the convention of equal division, which is why five junior and five senior selectors came from 10 different states in recent times.

So the junior selection committee has one each from Tamil Nadu (S Sharath), Bengal (Ranadeb Bose), MP (Harvinder Sodhi), Punjab (Krishan Mohan) and Gujarat (Pathik Patel).

Therefore, it is expected that candidates from these five states are likely to be disqualified.

Prominent names like L Sivaramakrishnan and WV Raman from Tamil Nadu have not applied.

However, former Hyderabad off-spinner Kanwaljeet Singh has applied for the job as a candidate for the South Zone.

(with input from PTI)

