College football bowl projections: USC decides Playoff fate





The regular season of college football is complete and the Playoff picture is almost set in stone. USC is the fulcrum, and it all revolves around the Trojans as to whether this CFP race will get messy or chalky when the pairings are announced on Sunday. As for the rest of the bowl picture, there are 79 teams that qualify for the bowl, plus one that still has a chance to clinch. A 5–7 Buffalo team can get there by winning the conference title with Akron on Friday. Rice and UNLV wait in the wings as the top ranked teams in APR score with 5-7 records to fill the picture. If Buffalo loses, according to The action network Brett McMurphy, Maroon could also find its way in, but the New Mexico State and Army are waiting for NCAA waivers due to two wins over FCS teams. All tenses are oriental. This year, the Peach Bowl will host a CFP semifinal. Sam Greene/USA TODAY network Peach Bowl, Atlanta (December 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP Semifinalist vs. CFP Semifinalist

Georgia vs USC Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (December 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP Semifinalist vs. CFP Semifinalist

Michigan vs. TCU New Years Six Orange Bowl, Miami (December 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame

Clemson vs Tennessee Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (December 31, noon, ESPN)

SEC vs Big 12

Alabama vs Kansas State Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (January 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)

In general vs in general

Tulane vs. Penn State Rose Bowl, Pasadena (January 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

State of Ohio vs. Washington All other bowls December 16 Bahamas Bowl, Nassau (11:30 a.m., ESPN)

C-US vs MAC

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB Cure Bowl, Orlando (3 p.m., ESPN)

In general vs in general

Buffalo vs rice December 17 Fenway Bowl, Boston (11 a.m., ESPN)

ACC/Notre Dame vs American

Wake Forest vs. Houston New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque (2:15 p.m., ESPN)

C-US vs. Mountain West

Western Kentucky vs Utah State Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, Inglewood, California (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Pac-12 vs. Mountain West

Boise State vs. Washington State LendingTree Bowl, Mobile (5:45 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs Sun Belt

UConn vs. Southern Miss Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Pac-12 vs SEC

UCLA vs UNLV Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas (9:15 p.m., ESPN)

In general vs in general

BYU vs. Louisiana December 19 Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, SC (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

In general vs in general

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall the 20th of December Famous Idaho Potato, Boise, Id. (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Mountain West vs MAC

Ohio vs. Wyoming Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Florida (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

In general vs in general

Eastern Michigan vs. Eastern Carolina 21st of December New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans (9 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs Sun Belt

UTSA against Troy December 22 Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

American vs. in general

Memphis v South Georgia 23 December Independence Bowl, Shreveport, LA. (3 p.m., ESPN)

US vs Army/BYU

State of San Jose vs. Cincinnati Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

ACC/SEC vs. in general

Florida vs. SMU December 24 Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu (8 p.m., ESPN)

Mountain West vs. C-US

State of San Diego vs. Middle Tennessee December 26 Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. MAC

Freedom vs. Toledo December 27 Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. (Afternoon, ESPN)

In general vs in general

South Alabama vs. North Texas First Responder Bowl, Dallas (3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. at-large

Texas Tech vs Air Force Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham (3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN)

In general versus ACC/SEC

Pitt vs. Missouri Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Oklahoma v Maryland Watch college football games live with fuboTV: start a free trial today! December 28 Military Bowl, Annapolis, Maryland (2 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs American

Louisville vs. UCF Liberty Bowl, Memphis (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. SEC

Kansas vs Mississippi State Holiday Bowl, San Diego (8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Pac-12

Duke against Oregon Texas Bowl, Houston (9 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. SEC

State of Oklahoma vs Arkansas December 29 Pinstripe Bowl, the Bronx (2 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs Big Ten

Syracuse vs. Wisconsin Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs Big 12

NC faces Baylor Alamo Bowl, San Antonio (9 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Texas vs Utah December 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte (afternoon, ESPN)

ACC vs Big Ten

State of Florida vs. Minnesota Sun Bowl, El Paso (2 p.m., CBS)

ACC vs. Pac-12

North Carolina vs Oregon State Gator Bowl, Jacksonville (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Notre Dame vs. Kentucky Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., barstool)

Mountain West vs MAC

Fresno State vs. Bowling Green December 31 Music City Bowl, Nashville (afternoon, ABC)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Iowa vs South Carolina January 2nd ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (afternoon, ESPN2)

Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC

Illinois v Ole Miss Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)

SEC vs Big Ten

Purdue vs. LSU More coverage of college football: • Final playoff questions ahead of league title games

• Fickell to Wisconsin is the most fun rental of 2022 yet

• After Beatdown in the ‘Bus, Michigan now controls the rivalry

